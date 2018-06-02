Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Paul Obazele says most Nollywood directors are gay

Paul Obazele Actor says most Nollywood directors are gay

Paul Obazele has revealed that most of the producers in the Nigerian movie industry are actually gay.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Paul Obazele has shared a shocking discovery, revealing that most of the producers in the Nigerian movie industry are gay.

The Nollywood actor said this during an interview with Punch's Saturday Beats.

ALSO READ: Casting-couch syndrome is Nollywood's dirty little secret

Obazele said, “I would not lie, we have gay producers and lesbians in the Nigerian entertainment industry and they are the people in control.

Paul Obazele play

Paul Obazele

(Pulse)

 

"Why are we hiding it? When I was president of the Association of Movie Producers, I was against them. Why are we pretending that it does not happen? The same way it happens in Nollywood is the same way it happens in the medical field and other fields.

"The truth be told, it happens across the board. If you mention the names of some producers, I would gladly tell you if they are gay or not; they cannot do anything to me.

"If they bring a war to me, I would take it to their doorsteps. I do not give into gossips but I have got to a place in my life when some unsolicited pieces of information come to me.

They must tell me. I am an elder in this industry and that is why I said if you mention names, I would tell you if the person is gay or not. It does not elude us; it happens within our rank and file.”

Although Obazele's assertions are difficult to confirm, there have been claims of producers demanding sex in exchange for roles.

Cases of sexual harassment in Nollywood

In November, an Instagram user posted an allegation that  Yoruba actor Yomi Fabiyi harassed her sexually over nine years ago.

Also in November, an aspiring Nollywood actress accused popular Yoruba actor Yemi Solade of demanding for sex in exchange for a movie role.

OAU lecturers want professor in sex scandal to be investigated play

Sexual harassment occurs in the Nigerian workplace but it is hardly spoken about

(Happenings )

 

As a newbie in Nollywood, Blessing Egbe, who is popular for “The Women” and “Lekki Wives,” once had to slap off the “smelly hand” of a big producer/marketer, who caressed her breast when he saw her at a producer’s office.

ALSO READ: Steph-Nora Okere says she was sexually harassed by a famous producer, who put a knife to her neck

In 2015, Rahama Sadau took to Instagram to accuse Adam Zango of denying her of a role because she refused his sexual advances. She, however, apologized the next day, describing her post as ‘childish.’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Gist Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this Junebullet
2 Ramsey Nouah What actor misses about Nollywood of the 90sbullet
3 Ramsey Nouah Actor talks ban of 8 A-List Nollywood actors 14 years...bullet

Related Articles

Democracy Day 5 Nollywood historical films you should see on May 29
"Inikpi" Mercy Johnson teams up with Odunlade Adekola, Sam Dede for new movie
LACIFF Hilda Dokubo, Chinedu Ikedieze back film festival's second edition
"Busted" Liz Benson, Kate Henshaw star in new movie
“Busted” Kate Henshaw, Liz Benson, Paul Obazele get together on set
"Jenifa's Diary" Funke Akindele's TV series has been pirated
"Bloodlines" Ben Murray-Bruce, Omoni Oboli, Majid Michel attend premiere
"Delilah" Watch Clarion Chukwura, Tony Umez, Okawa Shaznay in behind the scenes clip
Paul Obazele Actor says government is involved in piracy
Fred Amata Actor cum director sworn in as DGN president

Movies

Finale of Rumour Has It season 2
"Rumour Has It" Ranti, Dolapo and Franklyn form the most unusual alliance in season 2 finale
MultiChoice launches pan-African initiative
Talent Factory MultiChoice launches pan-African initiative for film and TV industry
Ramsey Nouah on new Nollywood movie Crazy People
Ramsey Nouah How Hollywood influenced Nollywood actor's acting career
5 Nigerians who have featured in Hollywood superhero movies.jpg
"Maleficent II" British-Nigerian actor Chiwetel Ejiofor joins cast of sequel