Paul Obazele says most Nollywood directors are gay

Paul Obazele has shared a shocking discovery, revealing that most of the producers in the Nigerian movie industry are gay.

The Nollywood actor said this during an interview with Punch's Saturday Beats.

Obazele said, “I would not lie, we have gay producers and lesbians in the Nigerian entertainment industry and they are the people in control.

"Why are we hiding it? When I was president of the Association of Movie Producers, I was against them. Why are we pretending that it does not happen? The same way it happens in Nollywood is the same way it happens in the medical field and other fields.

"The truth be told, it happens across the board. If you mention the names of some producers, I would gladly tell you if they are gay or not; they cannot do anything to me.

"If they bring a war to me, I would take it to their doorsteps. I do not give into gossips but I have got to a place in my life when some unsolicited pieces of information come to me.

They must tell me. I am an elder in this industry and that is why I said if you mention names, I would tell you if the person is gay or not. It does not elude us; it happens within our rank and file.”

Although Obazele's assertions are difficult to confirm, there have been claims of producers demanding sex in exchange for roles .

Cases of sexual harassment in Nollywood

In November, an Instagram user posted an allegation that Yoruba actor Yomi Fabiyi harassed her sexually over nine years ago.

Also in November, an aspiring Nollywood actress accused popular Yoruba actor Yemi Solade of demanding for sex in exchange for a movie role.

As a newbie in Nollywood, Blessing Egbe, who is popular for “The Women” and “Lekki Wives,” once had to slap off the “smelly hand” of a big producer/marketer, who caressed her breast when he saw her at a producer’s office.

In 2015, Rahama Sadau took to Instagram to accuse Adam Zango of denying her of a role because she refused his sexual advances. She, however, apologized the next day, describing her post as ‘childish.’