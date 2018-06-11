news

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, has launched its long awaited streaming platform, Linda Ikeji TV.

The platform which is home to several reality shows, Nollywood and Kannywood movies, launched on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

There are seven categories on LITV: Continue Watching, Trending, Reality Shows, TV Series, TV Shows, Movies and Recently Added.

Payments

Just like video services like Netflix and IrokoTV, LITV subscribers are expected to pay a certain amount of money to have access to the wide array of content on the platform.

LITV will be available to subscribers at the cost of 1000 naira for a month, 3000 naira for three months, 5500 naira for six months and 10000 for a year.

Shows available on LITV

Currently, there are episodes of reality series such as "King Tonto," "Toyin Abraham: True & Bare," "Ice Prince: Rise & Grind," "Oyinbo Wives of Lagos," "Gidi Girls," " Magodo Mums and their Single Friend ," "Annabel: My life as a former stripper," "Highway Girls of Eko," "Ajegunle With Love" and "Real Naija Ladies of Dallas " are currently available.

There are also other TV shows such as "Verified," "Double Trouble," "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor," "Crime Story," "Black Room" and "I Survived."

Future plans for LITV

According to Ikeji, there are plans to add foreign movies and series from countries such as Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and USA, and Kannywood movies and series to the already existing content on the platform.

Also, there are plans to live stream some of the reality shows in the future.

Linda Ikeji announced her venture into the reality TV business on December 14, 2017, with the announcement of "Oyinbo Wives of Lagos," a show which focuses on Nigerian women married to white men.

The LITV android app is currently available on Playstore, while the ios app is expected to be available later this week.