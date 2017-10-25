Jim Iyke shares most shocking experience as an actor

Jim Iyke has shared his most shocking experience as an actor in Nollywood.

During the press rounds for his new reality TV show "The Adventurers", the actor recounted a shocking experience he had during his stay in a hotel.

The actor withheld the name of the hotel and the country saying: "I don't want the drama that comes with it."

"I was in a hotel and someone knocked on my door. I opened the door and the person was in a bathrobe, dropped the bathrobe and was completely naked in the hallway," he narrated.

"I think I was scared that day. I shut my door and ran back into my room and called security. Before security could come, the person was gone. They didn't want to pursue it and I felt disappointed. After a while, I let it go.

"I think that singular act that happened in probably less than two minutes was very profound in my life. I have come to a point where few things can ever shock me, but I still laugh at that one. That one still shocks me."

During the interview, the actor also spoke about the role he regrets playing, his upcoming reality TV show and the last time he was nervous about taking up a role.

The actor, who made his Nollyhood debut in 2001, is popular for movies such as "Last Flight to Abuja," "One Love," "Butterfly," "Games Men Play," "Ready to Die" among others.