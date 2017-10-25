Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Jim Iyke talks role he regrets playing in movies

Jim Iyke Nollywood actor talks role he regrets playing

"Less discerning people started insinuating that I might have drug problems. Sadly, I don't drink or smoke" - Jim Iyke.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jim Iyke play

Jim Iyke

(Instagram )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What image comes to mind when you hear the name Jim Iyke? The Nollywood 'bad boy?'

The Nollywood actor, who started acting 16 years ago, has interpreted numerous roles including a drug addict, lover boy, gangster among others.

Pulse Movies asked the actor which of his numerous roles does he regrets playing. He also spoke about the last time he was genuinely nervous about taking up a role.

Jim Iyke play

Jim Iyke

 

On role he regrets playing

The dexterity of an actor, your prayer every day is that you are given roles that will push your artistic propensity.

There are roles I have played that have spread into the larger life and people have really taken it to heart.

I have played a few roles where I was an addict or had substance abuse, and less discerning people started insinuating, not even insinuating, were quite affirmative that I might have a drug problem.

Sadly, I don't drink, I don't smoke. My inner circle will tell you that I'm a health freak and I stay in top shape no matter what.

But that's their opinion. As I said, it's a Yin and yang life, you must deal with every perspective.

play

 

On the last time he was nervous about taking up a role

I produced, executive produced, wrote and played the lead in a movie called "Caller 25." I reached out to some of my black Hollywood brothers and they supported me. We shot in New York, Atlanta and LA.

That was a multi-tasking role for one person, but I have always trained my mind for circumstances that would task me physically and mentally. Sometimes fear comes into play, but your ability to surmount it is what makes you a warrior.

They will be obvious concerns whether you can perform up to par. Every time you want to make a bold move, there's a sign of fear, and I despise fear in every shape and form it comes. I think that's what is my catalyst.

Fear for a lot of people is a paralysing element, fear for me is a catalyst. That is how it works.

Jim Iyke is popular for Nigerian movies such as "Last Flight to Abuja," "Games Men Play," "Ready to Die" among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Funke Abisogun Actress reportedly dies few days after childbirthbullet
2 Samuel Ajibola How actor got Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to feature...bullet
3 Funke Abisogun Alhassan 3 last movies of Yoruba actress before death...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 Nollywood movie with most nudity and sex scenes
The G8 Ban 13 years ago, 8 A-List actors were banned from Nollywood
#ThrowBackThursday 5 Nollywood actors who owned the 'crying' role in the 90s, 2000s
Pulse List 7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood film
"The Avengers" If movie was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like
#ThrowbackThursday 7 greatest classic Nollywood comedy movies of all time
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Why some actors may never become A-list
Pulse List 10 Bible stories that Nollywood can make into movies
"Phone Swap" Wale Ojo almost didn't get cast in romantic comedy
"The Adventurer" Everything you need to know about Jim Iyke's new reality TV show

Movies

Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume "Lion King" actor passes away
AFRIFF 2017 See the complete schedule for 7th edition
Christmas is Coming poster
"Christmas is Coming" Watch Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Chukwuka, Deyemi Okanlawon in trailer
A new episode of Web series "This Is It"
"This is It" Watch episode 5 of web series: "We are Family"