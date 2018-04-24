Home > Entertainment > Movies >

The first reviews for "Avengers: Infinity War" are in. Here's what people have to say about the biggest film in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.

  Published:
First reactions to the anticipated superhero "Avengers: Infinity War" movie has been mostly positive.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest entry screened on Monday, April 24, 2018 in Los Angeles to the media, some fans and members of the Marvel family.

With full reviews embargoed until April 24, here's what people are saying about "Avengers: Infinity War" movie on social media:

 

 

 

In the anticipated superhero movie, the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxyto confront Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones.

 

 

 

play

 

 

 

 

Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed “Captain America: Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War,” returned to direct “Avengers: Infinity War,” which also sees Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, and Mark Ruffalo reprising their roles.

 

 

 

 

 

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the beginning of the end for the first major story arc of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and features almost every main character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

The superhero movie premieres in cinemas on April 27.

