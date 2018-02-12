Biggie punishes the housemates for discussing nominations. Here are the housemates up for possible eviction this weekend.
After the housemates had nominated two pairs each for possible eviction, Biggie nullified the session and put them all up for possible eviction.
However, as the Head of House, Khloe was given the power to save a housemate.
As Head of House, Khloe was asked to save one pair. She saved Team Leolex (Leo and Alex). All other housemates are up for possible eviction.
The housemates are competing in pairs: This pairing means that if one housemate gets evicted, his or her partner leaves too.
If a housemate gets a reward or punishment, the partner will also be at the receiving end.