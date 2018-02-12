news

As punishment for discussing nominations - which is against the rules - all the housemates are up for possible eviction.

After the housemates had nominated two pairs each for possible eviction, Biggie nullified the session and put them all up for possible eviction.

However, as the Head of House, Khloe was given the power to save a housemate.

How the Big Brother Naija housemates voted

Lolu and Anto nominated:

Angel and Ifu

KBrule and Khloe

Bitto and Princess nominated:

Miracle and Nina

Cee C and Tobi

Vandora and DeeOne nominated:

Miracle and Nina

Cee C and Tobi

Rico and Ahneeka nominated:

Miracle and Nina

Lolu and Anto

KBrule and Khloe nominated:

Vandora and DeeOne

Cee C and Tobi

Leo and Alex nominated:

Miracle and Nina

Angel and Ifuennda

Teddy and BamBam nominated:

Miracle and Nina

Cee C and Tobi

Miracle and Nina nominated:

Lolu and Anto

Teddy A and BamBam

Angel and Ifu Ennada nominated:

Miracle and Nina

Cee C and Tobi

Tobi and Cee-C nominated:

Bitto and Princess

Lolu and Anto

As Head of House, Khloe was asked to save one pair. She saved Team Leolex (Leo and Alex). All other housemates are up for possible eviction.

The housemates are competing in pairs: This pairing means that if one housemate gets evicted, his or her partner leaves too.

If a housemate gets a reward or punishment, the partner will also be at the receiving end.