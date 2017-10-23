Nigerian filmmaker Charles Novia is set to launch a TV channel.

The channel which is called Teen Africa Television will launch online by the end of November and on cable in April 2018.

Teen Africa Television is expected to feature 100% content. Novia revealed this with a photo of himself alongside one of the Teen Africa TV presenters, Ide.

"After years of hard work and sleepless nights, with the journey still far from being over, my channel, TEEN AFRICA TELEVISION prepares to launch in a two-phased plan by the end of November," Novia wrote.

"I still need money ooo to finish. Make God touch one rich person heart to find me some kuza. Lol. But it's so much joy to know the dream is now a reality."

A producer and a critic, Novia has been in the Nigerian film industry for over a decade, and is known for films such as "Missing Angel," "The Bridesmaid," "Caught in the Middle" and "Alan Poza."