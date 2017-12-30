Buhari appoints Tunde Kelani to head NFVCB

news

Renowned filmmaker, Tunde Kelani has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

His appointment was among the recent board appointments approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Popular actors Joke Silva and Keppy Ekpenyong are also members of the board.

Other members of the board include: Efe Nelson, Kehinde Soaga, Yinka Riketts, Benson Akinseye, Charles Amilo, Princess Uche Ottah, Senator Clever Isikpo, Chief Ede Dafinone, Hon. K.O Ehiagimusor, Mr Ngoji Warmate, Ropo Sesay, Adebowale Owoeye, Engr. Ben Oguntuase, Barr. Aderonke Adedayo, Abdul Yekini Adeleke, Chief Emma Bukar, Mrs Ini Edeh, Barr. Ejikeme Ugwu, Jamila Salik and Alh. Lawal. Maiarewa.

Kelani is known for movies such as "Saworide," "The Narrow Path," "Maami," "Thunder Bolt," "Dazzling Mirage" and most recently, "'Sídí Ìlújinlẹ."

Silva is popular for her works on stage and screen such as "Phone Swap," "Hear Word," "Tango With Me," "Women's Cot" among others.

Ekpeyong Bassey's works include "Inale," "93 Days" and "Keeping Faith."

The National Film Video Censors Board is the regulatory body set up by Act No.85 of 1993 to regulate films and video industry in Nigeria.