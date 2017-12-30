Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Buhari appoints Tunde Kelani to head NFVCB

Tunde Kelani Buhari appoints filmmaker as NFVCB Chairman

Tunde Kelani has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari appoints Tunde Kelani as chairman of NFVCB play

Tunde Kelani

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Renowned filmmaker, Tunde Kelani has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

His appointment was among the recent board appointments approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Popular actors Joke Silva and Keppy Ekpenyong are also members of the board.

Joke Silva play

Joke Silva

(Instablog9ja)

 

Other members of the board include: Efe Nelson, Kehinde Soaga, Yinka Riketts, Benson Akinseye, Charles Amilo, Princess Uche Ottah, Senator Clever Isikpo, Chief Ede Dafinone, Hon. K.O Ehiagimusor, Mr Ngoji Warmate, Ropo Sesay, Adebowale Owoeye, Engr. Ben Oguntuase, Barr. Aderonke Adedayo, Abdul Yekini Adeleke, Chief Emma Bukar, Mrs Ini Edeh, Barr. Ejikeme Ugwu, Jamila Salik and Alh. Lawal. Maiarewa.

Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey Inyang play

Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey Inyang

(Bella Naija)

 

Kelani is known for movies such as "Saworide," "The Narrow Path," "Maami," "Thunder Bolt," "Dazzling Mirage" and most recently, "'Sídí Ìlújinlẹ."

Silva is popular for her works on stage and screen such as "Phone Swap," "Hear Word," "Tango With Me," "Women's Cot" among others.

Ekpeyong Bassey's works include "Inale," "93 Days" and "Keeping Faith."

The National Film Video Censors Board is the regulatory body set up by Act No.85 of 1993 to regulate films and video industry in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 2018 10 most anticipated Hollywood movies of next yearbullet
2 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
3 OC Ukeje Actor talks shooting sex scenes in Nollywoodbullet

Related Articles

Wole Soyinka This man is one of the coolest Nigerians ever, so put some respect on his name
Pulse List 5 old Nollywood movies every young person should see
Nollywood Dollars, numbers and why most Nigerian movies look the same
Pulse List 2017 Top 7 controversial movie/TV moments in 2017
Nigeria 5 Nollywood movies that celebrate our country
Pulse Staff Picks What Nigerian movies remind you of your childhood?
Pulse Opinion What Nollywood movies get wrong about sex
Magun The Yoruba charm that prevents extra-marital affairs
"Lion And the Jewel" Tunde Kelani is adapting Wole Soyinka's book into film
"‘Sídí Ìlújinlẹ" Watch teaser for Tunde Kelani's adaptation of Wole Soyinka's "Lion and the Jewel"

Movies

Sola Sobowale and Toyin Aimakhu on set of "Wives on Strikes 2"
"Wives on Strike: The Revolution" Watch official motion picture soundtrack for film by Chidinma
OC Ukeje
OC Ukeje Actor talks sexual harassment in Nollywood
The Godfather is coming on Netflix in January 2018
"The Godfather" Trilogy is coming to Netflix in January
Genevieve Nnaji on set of "Lion Heart"
Pulse List 5 most anticipated Nollywood movies of 2018