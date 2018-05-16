Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Aisha Abimbola Omoge Campus Yoruba actress is dead

Aisha Abimbola "Omoge Campus" actress is dead

Popular Yoruba actress Aisha Abimbola died after a battle with cancer.

Popular Yoruba actress, Aisha Abimbola, is dead.

The actress, who was popular for her role in the "Omoge Campus" movie, passed away in Canada on May 15, 2018. She passed away after a battle with cancer.

Her death was confirmed by fellow actress, Bisola Badmus Adunni, who announced her death on her Instagram page.

Aisha Abimbola's acting career

Abimbola shot into limelight with her role in the Bola Igida movie, "Omoge Campus." Before then, she had featured in "Eje Adegbenro," a film produced by Prince Jide Kosoko.

She was also popular for her roles in TV series such as Papa Ajasco, Awerijaiye produced by Deji Rotimi, and Wale Adenuga Super Story.

She also won the City People Entertainment Award for Yoruba Movie Personality of the Year.

May her soul rest in peace.

