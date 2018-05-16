news

Aisha Abimbola, a popular Yoruba actress popular for her role in "Omoge Campus," has passed away.

The actress died in Canada after a battle with breast cancer. Pulse Movies has put together seven things you should know about the late actress.

1. How she became an actor

Abimbola was rounding off her HND programme at LASPOTECH when Wale Adenuga Productions came to shoot in her school.

The director, Antar Laniyan - who eventually became her mentor - was waiting for a cast member when Ambibola walked up to him to ask for a role in the movie.

Laniyan offered her the role of the absent actress, kicking off Abimbola's acting career.

However, the movie "Omoge Campus" - a film by Bola Igida - shot her into limelight in 2001.

2. Education background

Abimbola was a graduate of Lagos State Polytechnic where she studied Catering and Hotel Management.

3. Abimbola was born a Muslim

Abimbola was born into a Muslim family. However, she converted to Christianity after she had certain convictions within her.

She once mentioned during an interview with New Telegraph that if she had not gone into acting, she would have become a pastor.

4. Awards

In 2015, Abimbola beat Faithia Balogun, Dayo Amusa, Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo to win the City People Entertainment Award for Yoruba Movie Personality of the Year.

5. Filmography

Abimbola featured in indigenous and non-indigenous productions such as "No Pain, No Gain," "Awerijaye," "So Wrong So Right," "Omoge Campus," "Kamson and Neighbours" among others.

She made her debut as a producer with the 2016 movie "T’omi T’eje," which she premiered in Atlanta, with music performance by King Rokan. The movie was based on a true life story which she heard about during her Youth Service year in 2002.

6. Aisha Abimbola almost featured in an Amaka Igwe production

The deceased was once in talks with the late filmmaker Amaka Igwe to feature in one of her TV series.

"But the terms and conditions were not favourable for both of us so we couldn’t work together," Abimbola said in an interview with The Nation.

7. Personal Life

Before her death, Aisha Abimbola was formerly married to a colleague, Victor Ibrahim. She was a proud mother of two kids.

May her soul rest in peace.