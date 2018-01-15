Home > Entertainment > Movies >

5 movies that have been banned for sexually explicit content

"The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for sexual content

From "The Last Temptation of Christ" to "Fifty Shades of Grey," check out 5 movies that have been banned for sexual content.

  • Published:
5 movies that were banned for sexual content

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

(IMDB)
Over the years, certain movies have been banned for inclusion of sexual content.

While different censorship boards have had several reasons for banning a movie - Religion, sexual content, violence and factual inaccuracies - obscenity has been a major reason.

Despite being in the age of the Internet and easy accessibility of pornography, several movies have been banned for being too sexually exciting.

From "Fifty Shades of Grey" to "Last Tango in Paris," check out five movies that were banned for explicit sexual content.

1. "Fifty Shades of Grey"



The screen adaptation of EL James’ book of same name was banned in several countries across the world.

The movie, which follows the Sadism and Masochism relationship between Anastasia and Christian Grey was banned in Nigeria, Kenya, Malaysia and India for its sexual content.

2. "Last Tango in Paris"

A scene from Last Tango in Paris
 

Condemned by critics as a “self-serving pornography,”  the 1972 movie tells the story of a young Parisian woman's sordid affair with a middle-aged American businessman.

The movie was banned in countries like Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Singapore, Chile and parts of Canada for its explicit portrayal of sexual violence.

 In Italy, all copies of the film were seized, burned and banned for over a decade by the Supreme Court.

3. "Office Christmas Party"

Jason Segal and Cameron Diaz in Office Christmas Party
 

In 2016, the comedy movie about a branch manager who throws an epic Christmas party in order to land a big client and save the day, was banned in Nigeria by the National Film and Video Censors Board .

The film was banned from cinemas for its nude and sex scenes, which were considered inappropriate for Nigerians.

4. "The Last Temptation of Christ"

A scene from "The Last Temptation of Christ"
 

Based on a novel by Nikos Kazantzakis, this Martin Scorsese's film portrays Jesus as a man with sexual desires.

Towards the end of the film, Jesus gets down from the cross and starts a family with Mary Magdalene in a dream caused by Satan.

The movie incurred the wrath of several religious organisations, who succeeded at forcing major cinemas in the U.S not to screen the film.

It is still illegal to distribute or even a copy of the movie in Singapore and the Philippines.

5. "The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo"

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

 

The Oscar-nominated crime thriller was banned in India after director David Fincher refused to cut scenes portraying rape and sexual intercourse.

India's Central Board of Film Certification had insisted on the removal of five scenes, including one in which Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara make love and another in which Mara's character is raped by her legal guardian.

Here are Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenes.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

