5 most anticipated reality TV shows of 2018

Pulse List 5 most anticipated reality TV shows of 2018

From Big Brother Naija to King Tonto, here's what you will be watching on TV in 2018.

Television seems to have quite a lot to offer in the year 2018.

Pulse Movies has put together five new reality shows that we can't wait to see in 2018; release dates will be added once they are announced.

1. King Tonto

Tonto Dikeh with her son King play

Tonto Dikeh with her son King

(YouTube/Linda Ikeji TV )

 

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has a new reality TV show titled “King Tonto” coming in 2018, and exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV.

In the teaser, the actress focuses on her duties as a mum as she tries to balance fame and motherhood. She also undergoes a cosmetic surgery, revealing that her body has always been something she's ashamed of.

2. Oyinbo Wives of Lagos

play Oyinbo Wives of Lagos
 

Also exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV, "Oyinbo Wives of Lagos" will focus on the daily activities of six Nigerian women, who are married to white men.

The ladies are Oby, Michelle, Linda, Kenny, Oluchi and Beatrice.

3. Big Brother Naija

Efe, Big Brother Naija winner play

Efe, Big Brother Naija winner

(Premium Times )
 

To be hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the third season of Big Brother Naija starts Janaury 28 on DStv channel 198.

After living together in a home under constant surveillance, a winner will emerge and walk away with prizes worth 45-million naira.

ALSO READ: BIG BROTHER NAIJA FINALISTS SHARE THEIR LEAST FAVOURITE HOUSEMATE

4. Gidi Girls

play Gidi Girls reality TV series
 

 Executive produced by Linda Ikeji, "Gidi Girls" follows five Lagos girls - Lilian, Vonney, Mercy, Precious and Eloho - who through their actions, will show the world their hustle in Lagos.

Filled with glamour, drama, fights, love and friendship, "Gidi Girls" is simply a reality show about five chicks living and hustling in Lagos.

5. The Makun Brothers

AY Makun & his brothers play

AY Makun & his brothers

(Instagram)
 

"The Makun Brothers" is a reality TV show which will revolve around the lives of brothers, AY, Lanre and Yomi Makun, in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

AY Makun is a Nigerian filmmaker and comedian, who is popular for "30 Days in Atlanta," "10 Days in Sun City" and "A Trip to Jamaica."

Yomi Makun, popularly known as Yomi Casual, is a popular designer, who recently got married to his girlfriend in a lavish and star-studded ceremony.

Lanre Makun is a popular event promoter in Nigeria.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

