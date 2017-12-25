5 most anticipated reality TV shows of 2018

news

Television seems to have quite a lot to offer in the year 2018.

Pulse Movies has put together five new reality shows that we can't wait to see in 2018; release dates will be added once they are announced.

From Big Brother Naija to King Tonto, here's what you will be watching on TV in 2018.

1. King Tonto

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has a new reality TV show titled “King Tonto” coming in 2018, and exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV.

In the teaser, the actress focuses on her duties as a mum as she tries to balance fame and motherhood. She also undergoes a cosmetic surgery, revealing that her body has always been something she's ashamed of.

2. Oyinbo Wives of Lagos

Also exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV, "Oyinbo Wives of Lagos" will focus on the daily activities of six Nigerian women, who are married to white men.

The ladies are Oby, Michelle, Linda, Kenny, Oluchi and Beatrice.

3. Big Brother Naija

To be hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the third season of Big Brother Naija starts Janaury 28 on DStv channel 198.

After living together in a home under constant surveillance, a winner will emerge and walk away with prizes worth 45-million naira.

4. Gidi Girls

Executive produced by Linda Ikeji, "Gidi Girls" follows five Lagos girls - Lilian, Vonney, Mercy, Precious and Eloho - who through their actions, will show the world their hustle in Lagos.

Filled with glamour, drama, fights, love and friendship, "Gidi Girls" is simply a reality show about five chicks living and hustling in Lagos.

5. The Makun Brothers

"The Makun Brothers" is a reality TV show which will revolve around the lives of brothers, AY, Lanre and Yomi Makun, in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

AY Makun is a Nigerian filmmaker and comedian, who is popular for "30 Days in Atlanta," "10 Days in Sun City" and "A Trip to Jamaica."

Yomi Makun, popularly known as Yomi Casual, is a popular designer, who recently got married to his girlfriend in a lavish and star-studded ceremony.

Lanre Makun is a popular event promoter in Nigeria.