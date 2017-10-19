The Makun Brothers are putting a spin on entertainment.

AY Makun has announced a new reality TV show titled "The Makun Brothers," which will revolve around the lives of these brothers - - AY, Lanre and Yomi Makun - in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

AY took to Instagram to announce the new show with a teaser, which describes the upcoming TV show as "captivating," "mind blowing," and "entertaining."

Me and my brothers @lanremakunevents and @yomicasual are taking a slightly different spin on things for your entertainment pleasure with #TheMakunBrothers reality TV show launching soon . #waitforit #comingsoon Theme song by @davidjonesdavid A post shared by Ayo Makun (@aycomedian) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

AY Makun is a Nigerian filmmaker and comedian, who is popular for "30 Days in Atlanta," "10 Days in Sun City" and "A Trip to Jamaica."

Yomi Makun, popularly known as Yomi Casual, is a popular designer, who recently got married to his girlfriend in a lavish and star-studded ceremony.

Lanre Makun is a popular event promoter in Nigeria.

"The Makun Brothers" joins rested and ongoing reality shows such as "Omotola: The Real Me," "Tiannah's Empire," "Jim Iyke Unscripted" and "Make Me Fabulous."

No release date or further details has been revealed. Will you be watching and what are your expectations?