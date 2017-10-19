Home > Entertainment > Movies >

AY Makun announces new reality TV show called "The Makun Brothers"

"The Makun Brothers" AY Makun announces new reality TV show

"The Makun Brothers" is a reality TV show about AY Makun, Lanre Makun and Yomi Makun. Will you be watching?

Lanre Makun, Yomi Casual, AY Makun play

Lanre Makun, Yomi Casual, AY Makun

(Instagram/AYMakun)
The Makun Brothers are putting a spin on entertainment.

AY Makun has announced a new reality TV show titled "The Makun Brothers," which will revolve around the lives of these brothers - - AY, Lanre and Yomi Makun - in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

AY took to Instagram to announce the new show with a teaser, which describes the upcoming TV show as "captivating," "mind blowing," and "entertaining."

AY Makun is a Nigerian filmmaker and comedian, who is popular for "30 Days in Atlanta," "10 Days in Sun City" and "A Trip to Jamaica."

Yomi Makun, popularly known as Yomi Casual, is a popular designer, who recently got married to his girlfriend in a lavish and star-studded ceremony.

Lanre Makun is a popular event promoter in Nigeria.

play AY Makun, Lanre Makun and Yomi Casual (Instagram )

"The Makun Brothers" joins rested and ongoing reality shows such as "Omotola: The Real Me," "Tiannah's Empire," "Jim Iyke Unscripted" and "Make Me Fabulous."

No release date or further details has been revealed. Will you be watching and what are your expectations?

