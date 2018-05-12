news

South African based Afro-Pop group, comprising Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza, popularly known as Mafikizolo, said it would be shooting music videos with Wizkid and others in 2018.

The group made this known during an interview with newsmen at the opening of `The Dome on Friday night in Abuja.

The three time winners of the South African Music Award for Group of the Year put up a scintillating performance at the event.

“”We have done something Nigerian with artistes like Yemi Alade and Wizkid including Mastercraft, we also did some collaboration with artistes from other countries.

“”We are shooting a music video with Wizkid and others. We will be dropping about five videos this year. Our song, ‘`Love Portion’ is already out.

“”We love Nigeria. We have been here about four to five times, we have been to Bayelsa, Calabar, Lagos and Abuja.

“”The treatment we get in Nigeria is always like home. Nigerians always show us much love,’’ Theo Kgosinkwe said.

On fashion, Nhlanhla Nciza expressed her love for Nigerian fashion saying, “”it is amazing and I feel we in South Africa need to emulate Nigeria and grow up our fashion. Much respect to Nigeria”.

On collaboration with Nigerian musicians, Kgosinkwe said that the collaboration they had with Davido some years back enhanced their exposure.

“”It widened our market and acceptance. We urge Nigerians to support our career.’’