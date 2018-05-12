Home > Entertainment >

Mafikizolo to shoot collaboration videos with Wizkid

Mafikizolo Duo to shoot collaboration videos with Wizkid, Yemi Alade, others

The group made this known during an interview with newsmen at the opening of `The Dome on Friday night in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South African based Afro-Pop group, comprising Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza, popularly known as Mafikizolo,  said it would be shooting music videos with Wizkid and others in 2018.

The group made this known during an interview with newsmen at the opening of `The Dome on Friday night in Abuja.

The three time winners of the South African Music Award for Group of the Year put up a scintillating performance at the event.

“”We have done something Nigerian with artistes  like Yemi Alade and Wizkid including Mastercraft, we also did some collaboration with artistes from other countries.

“”We are shooting a music video with Wizkid and others. We will be dropping about five videos this year. Our song, ‘`Love Portion’ is already out.

“”We love Nigeria. We have been here about four to five times, we have been to Bayelsa, Calabar, Lagos and Abuja.

“”The treatment we get in Nigeria is always like home. Nigerians always show us much love,’’ Theo Kgosinkwe said.

On fashion, Nhlanhla Nciza expressed her love for Nigerian fashion saying, “”it is amazing and I feel we in South Africa need to emulate Nigeria and grow up our fashion. Much respect to Nigeria”.

On collaboration with Nigerian musicians, Kgosinkwe said that the collaboration they had with Davido some years back  enhanced their exposure.

“”It widened our market and acceptance. We urge Nigerians to support  our career.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mafikizolo Duo to shoot collaboration videos with Wizkid, Yemi Alade, othersbullet
2 Miyonse BBNaija has enhanced my career as a Chef, says former housematebullet
3 BBNaija Khloe confronts Teddy over piece of meatbullet

Related Articles

Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Check out the complete winners list
Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage dominate nomination list
Davido Top 25 essential OBO songs as he turns 25
Pulse Radio 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Mafikizolo SA group set to release new album "20"
New Mixtape DJ Damiger - "Afro Urban Mix"
New Mixtape DJ Lapel - "Emergency Afrobeat mix"
E! Entertainment TV announces VIP series featuring the celebrity greats of Africa
New Mixtape Dj Osas – Freestyle Mix Vol. 11 ft. Ice Prince, Ketchup
New Mixtape DJ Jimmy – Party Addiction Mix Vol. 5

Entertainment

Mercy Johnson
Mercy Johnson "I did not feel bad about the divorce rumours" - Actress shuts down reports
"In Love And Ashes" now showing
"In Love And Ashes" Episode 1 of series takes us away from the eternal chaos of Lagos
Sir Victor Uwaifo VS Simi
Simi Sir Victor Uwaifo threatens singer with lawsuit over alleged theft of "Joromi"
Adekunle Gold drops tracklist for "About 30"
Adekunle Gold Singer releases tracklist for highly anticipated "About 30"