Yung6ix' girlfriend breaks his heart

Yung6ix Rapper's girlfriend breaks his heart

Yung6ix is presently heartbroken and it doesn't look like the rapper is going to be falling in love anytime soon.

Yung6ix play

Yung6ix

(Instagram/Yung6ix)
Yung6ix is presently nursing the injuries in his heart sustained after a break up from his girlfriend.

Yung6ix who appears to be a very strong guy couldn't hold back his frustrations as he took to both his Instagram and Twitter pages where he poured out his emotions.

On Instagram, he broke the news of his heartbreak with a number of messages which has got fans what he must have done to deserve such a betrayer from his girlfriend.

"My girlfriend betrayed me," he wrote on the first page. He then went on to express his frustrations, "I want to be single for now, God may you help me find love because I'm no longer looking for it," he concluded.

Yung6ix shares his heart break story play

Yung6ix shares his heart break story

(Instagram/Yung6ix)

 

Yung6ix says he wants to be single at least for now play

Yung6ix says he wants to be single at least for now

(Instagram/Yung6ix)

As if that wasn't enough, he took Twitter page where he wrote about how he is handling the break-up.

"Heartbreaks and Egusi soup is one hell of a combination," he tweeted. Hilarious right? Ok, guys let's not laugh over this because this obviously is a big deal for the rapper. Apparently not done, he went on to tweet about how the yet to be identified girlfriend doesn't deserve him.

 

"For a while, I used to think I didn’t deserve but you just made it clear you don’t deserve me," he tweeted. Let's just hope Yung6ix would be able to recover from this heartbreak and find love again.

Even though Yung6ix hasn't found luck with his relationship, the last time the rapper went on performance at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he was able to get away from the fast fingers of some would be armed robbers.

Yung6ix play

Yung6ix

(Instagram/Yung6ix)

 

The rapper made this known on his Twitter page. “Yesterday a fan tried to rob me in UNN and it was a guy who took a selfie with me few minutes before he tried to rob me. Thank God for Warri orientation could have lost millions in chains and Phones. Might stop performing with jewelry for security reasons," he tweeted.

