Another baby mama drama might be brewing as Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudu threw shades as the star on their son's birthday a few days ago.

On May 13, 2018, was Boluwatife's birthday and his mum, Sola Ogudu took to her Twitter page to wish him a happy birthday. She didn't just wish him a happy birthday went made it known that she has been the father and mother of the child she has with Wizkid.

"I Workkkkk Sooooo Hardddddd Ma G!!!!! Sooooooo Harddddddd!!!!! Damnnn!!! I Literally Deserve EVERYTHING GOOD COMING MY WAY AND MORE!!!."

"Being a Mom and a Dad and Still Manage to Slay all at once on a Legit Income!!! Please, I need my accolades served chilled!!!! It’s very well deserved!!! Thank you, lord... I’ll never get tired of thanking you God.. Cos I am where and who I am because of you my Miracle Worker!!!" she tweeted.

Then she finally wished the cute son who clocks 7 a happy birthday.

"Happy 7th Birthday Boluwatife Mi Owon .. Mummy Loves You Unconditionally Forever and a day More... Thanks For Making it Sooooo Easy ❤️ Love you BABY!!! Cc @Czar_Czarina," she concluded.

