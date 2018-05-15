Wizkid appears to be a devoted father but one of his baby mamas, Sola Ogudu thinks otherwise.
On May 13, 2018, was Boluwatife's birthday and his mum, Sola Ogudu took to her Twitter page to wish him a happy birthday. She didn't just wish him a happy birthday went made it known that she has been the father and mother of the child she has with Wizkid.
"I Workkkkk Sooooo Hardddddd Ma G!!!!! Sooooooo Harddddddd!!!!! Damnnn!!! I Literally Deserve EVERYTHING GOOD COMING MY WAY AND MORE!!!."
"Being a Mom and a Dad and Still Manage to Slay all at once on a Legit Income!!! Please, I need my accolades served chilled!!!! It’s very well deserved!!! Thank you, lord... I’ll never get tired of thanking you God.. Cos I am where and who I am because of you my Miracle Worker!!!" she tweeted.
Then she finally wished the cute son who clocks 7 a happy birthday.
"Happy 7th Birthday Boluwatife Mi Owon .. Mummy Loves You Unconditionally Forever and a day More... Thanks For Making it Sooooo Easy ❤️ Love you BABY!!! Cc @Czar_Czarina," she concluded.
The joys of motherhood, and yes, it includes mothers day as Wizkid's third baby mama, Jada Pollock is pointing out.
The entertainment veteran took to Instagram to share the special day with her son, Zion. She shared a darling photo of herself and Zion, captioning it simply, "Our first mother's day."