Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudu shades him on their son's birthday

Wizkid appears to be a devoted father but one of his baby mamas, Sola Ogudu thinks otherwise.

Another baby mama drama might be brewing as Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudu threw shades as the star on their son's birthday a few days ago.

On May 13, 2018, was Boluwatife's birthday and his mum, Sola Ogudu took to her Twitter page to wish him a happy birthday. She didn't just wish him a happy birthday went made it known that she has been the father and mother of the child she has with Wizkid.

"I Workkkkk Sooooo Hardddddd Ma G!!!!! Sooooooo Harddddddd!!!!! Damnnn!!! I Literally Deserve EVERYTHING GOOD COMING MY WAY AND MORE!!!."

 

"Being a Mom and a Dad and Still Manage to Slay all at once on a Legit Income!!! Please, I need my accolades served chilled!!!! It’s very well deserved!!! Thank you, lord... I’ll never get tired of thanking you God.. Cos I am where and who I am because of you my Miracle Worker!!!" she tweeted.

 

Then she finally wished the cute son who clocks 7 a happy birthday.

"Happy 7th Birthday Boluwatife Mi Owon .. Mummy Loves You Unconditionally Forever and a day More... Thanks For Making it Sooooo Easy     ❤️ Love you BABY!!! Cc @Czar_Czarina," she concluded.

Shola Ogudu and her son, Boluwatife play

Shola Ogudu and her son, Boluwatife

(Instagram/O.Oluwanishola)

 

ALSO READ: Did Davido just comfirm Wizkid's relationship with Tiwa Savage?

Wizkid's 3rd baby mama, Jada Pollock celebrates mother's day

Wizkid and Jada Pollock play

Wizkid and Jada Pollock

(Instagram/JadaP)

The joys of motherhood, and yes, it includes mothers day as Wizkid's third baby mama, Jada Pollock is pointing out.

Jada Pollock's baby zion play

Jada Pollock's baby zion

(Instacht/Jada.p)

 

The entertainment veteran took to Instagram to share the special day with her son, Zion. She shared a darling photo of herself and Zion, captioning it simply, "Our first mother's day."

