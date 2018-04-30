Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tiwa Savage is about to fly away with Wizkid

Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage is about to fly away with Wizkid

We don't get to see Tiwa Savage sit on the wings of an airplane everyday.

  • Published:
Tiwa Savage poses with the star boy himself, Wizkid play

Tiwa Savage poses with the star boy himself, Wizkid

(Instagram/TiwaSavage)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Over the last few months, these guys have kept everyone wondering about their very very close friendship.

So in our photo of the day, we aren't surprised to see Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in the same photo even though they aren't all cozy. We love the concept behind this photo and who ever thought we would see Tiwa sitting on the wings of a plane.

Wizkid doesn't do photo shoots all the time so when we see him pose for the gram with his BFF, Tiwa, it is seen as a rare feat. Everything about their outfits oozes of class, from Tiwa's Gucci pants to Wizzy's 'Fela' embodied T-shirt, we love it.

A few weeks ago, we brought to you a timeline about the more than 'close friendship' between these two. We've always loved the collaborations between Wizkid an Tiwa Savage as it shows how talented these superstars are.

But lately, it's being more than just collaborations as it has been from too to close for comfort gestures to flooded timelines of photos on birthdays to even kisses on stage.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Ibinabo Fiberesima 'How I accidentally killed a medical doctor', Actress...bullet
2 Vandora Watch Big Brother contestant give us an eyeful of her boobs at...bullet
3 Tobi Former BBNaija star's rumoured girlfriend says she isn't...bullet

Related Articles

Wizkid 'Comparing me to Fela is disrespectful'
Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees list
Homecoming 2018 Skepta brings the stars out at BBK Africa event
Gidi Fest 2018 Nigeria's biggest music festival continues the necessary march to greatness [review]
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage A timeline of the more than 'close friendship' between these two
Tiwa Savage 'Ma Lo' singer is fabulous in Fendi
J Cole American rapper got everything right at Lagos concert, well almost everything
J Cole American rapper shuts down Lagos concert
Homecoming Major cultural exchange between UK & Nigeria
Wizkid 3 other concerts that the singer cancelled

Celebrities

Davido denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avril
Davido Lovestruck singer shuts down club as he celebrates girlfriend's birthday (Video)
Tobi Bakre
Tobi Ex-BBNaija star says he would kill Cee C, Nina, marry Alex
Sauce Kid
Sauce Kid Rapper is moving on after serving jail term
Tonto Dikeh awarded ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award'
Tonto Dikeh Actress honored with ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award'