Tiwa Savage is about to fly away with Wizkid

news

Over the last few months, these guys have kept everyone wondering about their very very close friendship.

So in our photo of the day, we aren't surprised to see Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in the same photo even though they aren't all cozy. We love the concept behind this photo and who ever thought we would see Tiwa sitting on the wings of a plane.

Wizkid doesn't do photo shoots all the time so when we see him pose for the gram with his BFF, Tiwa, it is seen as a rare feat. Everything about their outfits oozes of class, from Tiwa's Gucci pants to Wizzy's 'Fela' embodied T-shirt, we love it.

A few weeks ago, we brought to you a timeline about the more than 'close friendship' between these two. We've always loved the collaborations between Wizkid an Tiwa Savage as it shows how talented these superstars are.

But lately, it's being more than just collaborations as it has been from too to close for comfort gestures to flooded timelines of photos on birthdays to even kisses on stage.