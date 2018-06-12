Wizkid spotted kissing Tiwa Savage in Ghana (Video)

news

If you still think Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are just platonic friends then you'd have a rethink after watching this video as they were spotted kissing in Ghana.

In a now-viral video on social media, the two were spotted in a club in Ghana with a number of friends partying with the two all loved up.

In the video, you can see Tiwa getting really close to the 'Star Boy' while they were vibing to Reekado Banks song 'Like' which features Tiwa Savage, and voila! it looks like they kissed for a few seconds. Well, the guys around them didn't look surprised maybe because they really didn't kiss or they had seen them do it before.

We feel like Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are having fun with their newfound friendship or this just a love story that is gradually evolving. Times without numbers we've seen these guys do and say things that make us feel like there is more to this friendship.

From being spotted at a restaurant together to attending events and even kissing on the chin on stage, these guys sure have a way to show how close they are.

Wizkid's romantic link with Tiwa Savage intensifies after O2 arena performance

It is no longer news that Wizkid sold out the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in London some weeks ago, what is news is his continuous frolicking with Tiwa Savage . During his electrifying performance, he stopped the show midway to bring Mummy Jam Jam on stage to perform their hit collaboration song, 'Malo.'

It wasn't the normal introduction of a co-star, as the singer called Tiwa Savage "Someone special" which got a lot of cheers from the crowd. He also added, "Stay sexy for daddy."

Wizkid spotted with Tiwa Savage in a restaurant (Video)

Wizkid was spotted at a restaurant in Lagos a few months ago with the first lady of Mavin records, Tiwa Savage. The two got into the restaurant and really caused a scene as fans and customers present cheered as they walked into the VIP section of the restaurant.