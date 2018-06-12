Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wizkid spotted kissing Tiwa Savage in Ghana (Video)

Wizkid Singer spotted kissing Tiwa Savage in Ghana (Video)

You've got to see this new video of Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in what appears to be the duo kissing at a night club in Ghana over the weekend.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you still think Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are just platonic friends then you'd have a rethink after watching this video as they were spotted kissing in Ghana.

In a now-viral video on social media, the two were spotted in a club in Ghana with a number of friends partying with the two all loved up.

In the video, you can see Tiwa getting really close to the 'Star Boy' while they were vibing to Reekado Banks song 'Like' which features Tiwa Savage, and voila! it looks like they kissed for a few seconds. Well, the guys around them didn't look surprised maybe because they really didn't kiss or they had seen them do it before.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage kissing on Sunday in Ghana - Club goer

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

We feel like Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are having fun with their newfound friendship or this just a love story that is gradually evolving. Times without numbers we've seen these guys do and say things that make us feel like there is more to this friendship.

From being spotted at a restaurant together to attending events and even kissing on the chin on stage, these guys sure have a way to show how close they are.

play

 

Wizkid's romantic link with Tiwa Savage intensifies after O2 arena performance

 

It is no longer news that Wizkid sold out the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in London some weeks ago, what is news is his continuous frolicking with Tiwa Savage. During his electrifying performance, he stopped the show midway to bring Mummy Jam Jam on stage to perform their hit collaboration song, 'Malo.'

It is time to find out what is really going on between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage play

It is time to find out what is really going on between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

(Instagram/Tiwa Savage )

 

It wasn't the normal introduction of a co-star, as the singer called Tiwa Savage "Someone special" which got a lot of cheers from the crowd. He also added, "Stay sexy for daddy."

Wizkid spotted with Tiwa Savage in a restaurant (Video)

play

 

Wizkid was spotted at a restaurant in Lagos a few months ago with the first lady of Mavin records, Tiwa Savage. The two got into the restaurant and really caused a scene as fans and customers present cheered as they walked into the VIP section of the restaurant.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Ras Kimono Reggae icon dies at 60bullet
2 Ras Kimono Tributes pour in as legendary singer is rememberedbullet
3 Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List Check out 5 celebrities that have been called out by their baby mamas
Tiwa Savage Let's talk about the 3 men in singer's life
Tiwa Savage, Wizkid Music stars are the celebrity power couple we need
Davido, Wizkid From Lagos to the world, Nigerian pop giants are shutting down arenas globally
Davido Pop Star to perform alongside Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill at Made in America Festival 2018
Wizkid Singer's romantic link with Tiwa Savage intensifies after O2 arena performance
Toolz, Tunde Demuren OAP, husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
Wizkid Singer's baby mama, Sola Ogudu shades him on their son's birthday
Music Industry If Davido and Wizkid were to retire now,which artiste(s) is capable of taking over from them?
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage 3 times these guys gave us a tip-off about their relationship

Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh
Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh is our Cinderella with the sauce!
Timaya
Timaya Has singer proposed to his girlfriend?
MURIC will no longer sue Falz over 'This Is Nigeria' video
'This Is Nigeria' Muslim group makes U-turn on threat to sue Falz over "provocative" video
Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Tanzanian singer reportedly gifts second baby mama a new house