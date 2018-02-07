Wizkid, Iwobi officially unveil new Eagles jersey in London

news

Pop star Wizkid and Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi have unveiled the team's new jersey ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The unveiling ceremony was held in London on Tuesday, February 7, 2018.

Wizkid shared photos from the unveiling ceremony - one of him with Iwobi flaunting the home jersey and another of him alone checking out his customised Eagles away kit.

In another photo, the singer indicated a collaboration between his Starboy imprint and Nike, the designer of the new Eagles Kit.

The jersey is similar to the kit worn by the Super Eagles team at the 1994 World Cup - the squad comprised Mutiu Adepoju, Sunday Oliseh, Rashidi Yekini (late) among others.

Reacting to the new kit, Adepoju gave it a nod.

"Behold the jerseys @NGSuperEagles will be wearing at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup. It's a YES! YES!! for me. Thank you @thenff and @nikefootball", he wrote on Twitter.

The home Kit has a eagle wing-inspired black and white sleeve and green torso while the away kits carries the full green strip.