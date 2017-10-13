Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh :  Actress says she spent N10M to marry ex-husband

Tonto Dikeh has called out ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni, claiming she spent her money to marry him.

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh is at it again with her ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni.

This time around she wants everyone to know she spent N10M on her wedding ceremony.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to blast Churchill Oladunni say he fathers another child, who he isn't taking care of and also got her brother's friend into trouble making him serve a jail term in Switzerland.

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh speaks on children raised in violent homes

In what appears to be a new twist, a certain Micheal Ozigbo has come out to debunk claims by Tonto Dikeh that nobody went to jail in Switzerland for any fraud crime. He too took to his Instagram page where he asked Tonto Dikeh not to involve people in her marital issues.

“With due respect Tonto; The whole world knows you have no shame but do not drag people’s names into your marital issues; Enough is Enough. I organized your Ex-Husband’s events here in Switzerland and I am his only contact here when my brother introduced us, my brother is a friend to many celebrities not only you, no one here has been jailed for any fraud and what you’re talking about it is false.

"I handled all the event transactions and all the funds sent by Mr Churchill there was no issue, You have lied endlessly about your husband to the world. If he has kept quiet and you have tried very hard to maintain the lies and impression of painting him a black to the world. Where is your evidences ?

"I live here and everyone knows me here as well, Stop dragging reputable people’s names into your matter; Nobody and I repeat Nobody went to jail for fraud because of Mr churchill. I’m a musician by the name NazB and don’t mess up with my family name Ozigbo .Don’t involve us in your marital issues! My name is Michael Ozigbo”.

This new gist is coming just weeks after, Churchill Oladunni released a video where he showed how Tonto Dikeh destroyed their home in Ghana and even got arrested by the Ghana Police Authority.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

