Photo Of The Day :  Dakore Egbuson-Akande is fabulous as always

Dakore Egbuson-Akande clearly is still a gorgeous woman.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande looking stunning

Dakore Egbuson-Akande looking stunning

(Instagram/DakoreEgbuson-Akande)
She doesn't have to do so much for the cameras, she's effortlessly beautiful.

On our photo of the day, Dakore Egbuson-Akande clearly isn't going to step down from her fortress as the beauty queen.

She is never shy of the cameras. When she's on the red carpet, she blows our minds with her classic outfits. Dakore has come to stay as of the evergreen beauties in the entertainment industry.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande recently starred in the movie "Isoken" which deals with societal pressure faced by unmarried African women despite their career success. It also focused on the dilemma encountered by a female character who has to choose from a pair of men with unique attractive attributes.

Other top actors featured in the movie include Joseph Benjamin, Tina Mba, Ngozi Nwosu and other interesting personalities.

