Taraji Henson is engaged!

Taraji Henson Actress is engaged!

'Empire' star, Taraji Henson is engaged to boyfriend, Kelvin Hayden.

  • Published:
Taraji Henson and her boyfriend, Kelvin Hayden

Taraji Henson and her boyfriend, Kelvin Hayden

(Instagram/TarajiHenson)
Taraji Henson is the latest celebrity to be engaged with her boyfriend, Kelvin Hayden popping the question.

A very excited Taraji took to her Instagram page on Monday, May 14, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself wearing what looks like a very expensive ring.

"I said yes Y'all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!           #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS," she captioned the photo.

 

Congratulations to one of America's greatest actors who have been on a steady rise over the years. Taraji Henson became a household name when she starred in the acclaimed T.V. series, "Empire," which has bagged her a number of awards. The number of celebrities has gotten hitched since 2018 and we are excited about it.

Taraji P Henson & boyfriend are engaged

Taraji P Henson & boyfriend are engaged

(People)

 

Among the female celebrities who have gotten engaged so far this year is the media mogul, Linda Ikeji.

Linda Ikeji is engaged

Linda Ikeji

Linda Ikeji

(Instagram/LindaIkeji)

 

This is one good news that came as a surprise to many and drove her fans wild with happiness as no one saw it coming.  A number of celebrities, by the time the news broke sent Linda Ikeji congratulatory messages, among those who have congratulated the media guru is the actress, Toyin Ainmakhu. Toyin posted a photo of Linda on her Instagram page with a caption.

Toyin Aimakhu

Toyin Aimakhu is getting a reality TV series on Linda Ikeji TV

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

 

"Congratulations to our very own Linda Ikeji for ticking one of the important boxes every woman has piled up on her list; as she got engaged to her heartthrob! Guys you can get the full gist on @broadwaytv  @officiallindaikeji, I can't wait to fill my tummy up with the rice o, so don't keep us waiting too long... We just can't wait!!! NB: FAM I'm next," she wrote.

It didn't end there, Linda's younger sister, Sandra took to the comment section of Toyin's Instagram page to congratulate her sister and wrote also that she can't wait to start planning the wedding."Congratulations @officialLindaIkeji So happy for you sweet sis! This tells me that sometimes the wait is worth it. Can't wait to plan," she wrote.

