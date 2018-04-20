Swedish DJ Avicii dies at 28

news

Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling popularly known as Avicii is dead, his publicist Diana Baron confirmed.

He was said to have been found dead on Friday, April 20, 2018. He was 28 years old.

Baron said in a statement, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

"He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

In 2016, Avicii stopped performing live due to health reasons - he had suffered from acute pancreatitis owing, which was partly caused by excessive drinking, according to reports.

In 2014, Avicii had his gallbladder and appendix removed.

ALSO READ: Popular Nigerian DJ dies of electrocution in Delta

He was best known for hit songs like 'Wake Me Up' and 'Levels' - both of which peaked at number one on the Billboard list of top dance club songs.

Avicii, who was twice-nominated for a Grammy Award, released his debut album 'True' in 2013, and it premiered in the top ten in ten different countries.