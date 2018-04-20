Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Swedish DJ Avicii dies at 28

Avicii Swedish DJ dies at 28

Avicii was said to have been found dead on Friday, April 20, 2018. He was 28 years old.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tim Bergling, a.k.a. Avicii. play

Tim Bergling, a.k.a. Avicii.

(Avicii/Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling popularly known as Avicii is dead, his publicist Diana Baron confirmed.

He was said to have been found dead on Friday, April 20, 2018. He was 28 years old.

Baron said in a statement, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

"He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

play Late Swedish DJ, Avicii (Billboard)

 

In 2016, Avicii stopped performing live due to health reasons - he had suffered from acute pancreatitis owing, which was partly caused by excessive drinking, according to reports.

In 2014, Avicii had his gallbladder and appendix removed.

ALSO READ: Popular Nigerian DJ dies of electrocution in Delta

He was best known for hit songs like 'Wake Me Up' and 'Levels' - both of which peaked at number one on the Billboard list of top dance club songs.

Avicii, who was twice-nominated for a Grammy Award, released his debut album 'True' in 2013, and it premiered in the top ten in ten different countries.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Mercy Aigbe Actress shares photos of herself, kids on vacation in Londonbullet
2 Ireti Osayemi Nollywood actress reportedly moves out of her...bullet
3 Timaya Singer shares photos of his mansion for the 1st timebullet

Related Articles

Calvin Harris Forbes maintains him as world's highest-paid DJ
New BFF Alert! Ruby Rose meets her 'brother' Justin Bieber!
Justin Bieber Singer is 2014 Forbes highest-earning celebrity under 30 [Full list]

Celebrities

Bishop Imeh
Bishop Imeh Cheating scandal as alleged chat between actor and mystery woman surfaces
Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Singer apologises for making out in video
Zoro
Zoro Check out the new Chevrolet Camaro rapper adds to his garage
Wande Coal responds to his babymama's child abduction claims
Wande Coal Singer responds to his babymama's child abduction allegations