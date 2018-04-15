Home > Gist > Metro >

In Delta Popular Dj dies of electrocution

The deceased was attempting to fix an electrical fault without wearing hand gloves when power was suddenly restored.

News reports have revealed the death of a popular Delta-based DJ, identified simply as Bullet.

LIB reports that DJ Bullet was electrocuted, last night, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Jesse town, Delta state.

DJ Bullet after his tragic death

According to the reports, the deceased was attempting to fix an electrical fault without wearing hand gloves when power was suddenly restored.

DJ Bullet was reportedly killed instantly.

May his soul rest in peace.

Man dies while making illegal electricity connection

In a similar occurrence, one Adeyemi Ogunleye, a 65-year-old man in Ondo State, was electrocuted while trying to make an illegal electricity connection to his apartment.

The deceased was found dead on top of a roof while holding a live electrical cable, which evidently led to his death, on Saturday, July 30, 2016.

Information gathered from an eyewitness who spoke to Punch News indicates that the victim was holding an electric cable while trying to make the illegal connection.

At the time he was doing this, there was no power supply. Unfortunately, electricity was restored while the victim was still battling with the process.

Giving an account of the incident, the witness said, “We woke this morning (Saturday) to see him on top of the roof of the house, I think he was trying to illegally connect a wire from his house to the electric pole in front of the house because there was no light in the area at that time."

“But in the process of doing this, the BEDC supplied power to the area and he died instantly because we saw him holding a live wire and before anybody got there, he has given up the ghost.”

Following the incident, men from the state fire service were invited to the scene, but they reportedly refused to help move the corpse of the man from the roof where he laid.

His son and a few other people eventually took up the responsibility of bringing him down.

