Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shade Time! Mercy Aigbe takes jabs at estranged husband

Mercy Aigbe Shade Time! Actress takes jabs at estranged husband

Mercy Aigbe might have thrown some shades at her estranged husband at Davido's Instagram comment section.

  • Published:
Mercy Aigbe-gentry and hubby, Lanre Gentry play

Mercy Aigbe-gentry and hubby, Lanre Gentry

(misspetite)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The shades table is taking another turn as Mercy Aigbe takes a jab at her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

We all know how the Internet has been in a frenzy since Davido went public with his relationship with Chioma Avril, well it kind of got Mercy Aigbe infected with the movement as she took to Davido's comment section to praise the singer over Chioma's endorsement deal.

"Awwww this has got to be the sweetest thing I have seen on the line today, A Good Man Empowers And Supports His Woman," she wrote. Right there and then, it felt like she just might have taken a jab at her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

Mercy Aigbe shades estranged husband play

Mercy Aigbe shades estranged husband

(Instagram/Blueprint_Afric)

 

Mercy Aigbe marks one year of domestic assault in the hands of estranged husband

Actress' estranged husband shades her for the umpteenth time! play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/Mercy Aigbe)

 

However, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where she posted a photo of her battered face exactly a year ago when it was reported that her estranged husband, Lane Gentry had assaulted her.

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Broadway Africa )

"A year! Thank you, Jehovah for grace, for the spirit of forgiveness, for total healing, for strength and above all for Life!........ You are worthy to be praised          #amazon  #victor #beautyforashes  #mercified," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Mercy Aigbe shares photos of herself with kids while on vacation

Lanre Gentry shades Mercy Aigbe for the umpteenth time!

play

 

It doesn't look like Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry is going to take a break from coming for her as he shades her yet again. The businessman and hotelier shared a post on his Instagram page which, well...looked like he was coming for his estranged wife again.

"My daughter once asked me, “Daddy, why is it that when a man has sex with many women he is considered a champion but when a woman has sex with many men she is considered a whore?” I replied her, “listen well my child a key that has the ability to open many locks is a master key a lock that can be open with any key is useless," the post read.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Toyin Aimakhu Adeniyi Johnson says actress was dating Seun Egbegbe while...bullet
2 Davido Singer's girlfriend reportedly seals multi-million naira...bullet
3 Emmanuel Adebayor Footballer calls out Dillish Mathews as...bullet

Related Articles

Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband, Lanre Gentry throws shades at her again!
Mercy Aigbe Actress is 1st Nigerian celebrity to trend in 2018 and here are the reasons why
Mercy Aigbe Actress follows estranged husband on Instagram
Mercy Aigbe Actress stuns at her 40th birthday party [photos]
Victoria Inyama Actress reportedly assaulted by husband
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband shades her for the umpteenth time!
Mercy Aigbe Actress is in the news on her birthday but for all the wrong reasons
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband wishes her a happy birthday at 40
Mercy Aigbe Actress shares photos of herself, kids on vacation in London
Mercy Aigbe Actress marks 1 year since she encountered domestic violence in failed marriage

Celebrities

Toyin Aimakhu and husband  Adeniyi Johnson
Toyin Aimakhu A timeline of the relationship between actress and Adeniyi Johnson
Chioma Akpotha
#WomanCrushWednesday Super talented, Nollywood's sweet heart, Chioma Akpotha
Adaeze and Joseph Yobo
Pulse List 5 female celebrities who have dated footballers
Sophie Alakija
Wizkid Singer's ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija survives car accident with family