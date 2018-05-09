Shade Time! Mercy Aigbe takes jabs at estranged husband

news

The shades table is taking another turn as Mercy Aigbe takes a jab at her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

We all know how the Internet has been in a frenzy since Davido went public with his relationship with Chioma Avril, well it kind of got Mercy Aigbe infected with the movement as she took to Davido's comment section to praise the singer over Chioma's endorsement deal.

"Awwww this has got to be the sweetest thing I have seen on the line today, A Good Man Empowers And Supports His Woman," she wrote. Right there and then, it felt like she just might have taken a jab at her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

Mercy Aigbe marks one year of domestic assault in the hands of estranged husband

However, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where she posted a photo of her battered face exactly a year ago when it was reported that her estranged husband, Lane Gentry had assaulted her.

"A year! Thank you, Jehovah for grace, for the spirit of forgiveness, for total healing, for strength and above all for Life!........ You are worthy to be praised #amazon #victor #beautyforashes #mercified," she wrote.

Lanre Gentry shades Mercy Aigbe for the umpteenth time!

It doesn't look like Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry is going to take a break from coming for her as he shades her yet again. The businessman and hotelier shared a post on his Instagram page which, well... looked like he was coming for his estranged wife again.

"My daughter once asked me, “Daddy, why is it that when a man has sex with many women he is considered a champion but when a woman has sex with many men she is considered a whore?” I replied her, “listen well my child a key that has the ability to open many locks is a master key a lock that can be open with any key is useless," the post read.