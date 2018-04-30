Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sauce Kid is moving on after serving jail term

Sauce Kid Rapper is moving on after serving jail term

Sauce Kid says he has done the time for the crime he committed and is moving on.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sauce Kid play

Sauce Kid

(Okhype)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sauce Kid since his release from jail, is coming out for the first time to speak about it and he is owning up to the crime and is also moving on.

The rapper made this know via his Twitter handle on Sunday, April 29, 2018, where he tweeted about it.

"Did the crime, did the time, the past doesn’t matter, mind over matter, onto other matters... #ZuFree," he tweeted.

 

We love the way Sauce Kid is talking about his mistakes in the past and not letting it take over his future. We can't wait to hear the once popular rapper create those amazing songs that first endeared him to our hearts.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Sauce Kid

Sauce Kid is back on Social media

Nigerian rapper Sauce Kid is free after serving time in US prison play

Nigerian rapper Sauce Kid is free after serving time in US prison

(1960 date )

 

Yes! Sauce Kid is returning to his normal life after prison life, part of which is returning to his social media page, Twitter to be precise.

The rapper posted his first tweet since on Saturday, April 14, 2018, which read "ZUfree....." The last time Sauce Kid posted a tweet on his Twitter page was back in July 2016.

Sauce Kid is released from jail

play

 

Nigerian rapper, Babalola Falemi popularly known as Sauce Kid or Sinzu, has been released from a United States prison. He was jailed for two years for aggravated identity theft.

The rapper was accused of stealing bank card numbers and identifying information of their owners. He allegedly stole $15,388 from the unsuspecting victims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Ibinabo Fiberesima 'How I accidentally killed a medical doctor', Actress...bullet
2 Tobi Former BBNaija star's rumoured girlfriend says she isn't...bullet
3 Cynthia Morgan Singer reportedly sued for tax evasion, owes rentbullet

Related Articles

Sauce Kid Nigerian rapper released from US prison after serving time for fraud
Sauce Kid Rapper is back on social media!
Sinzu, Sauce Kid Rapper jailed for two years in US for aggravated identity theft
Pulse List 5 Biggest Nigerian music stories of 2017
State Of The Music We asked Nigerians what a hit song is, here is how they responded
Sauce Kid All you need to know about the rapper
Sound Sultan Singer has words of advice for younger artistes
Falz Rapper is right, we should never glorify fraudsters with our music
Juliet Ibrahim All you need to know about the actress' boyfriend, Iceberg Slim

Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh awarded ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award'
Tonto Dikeh Actress honored with ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award'
Simi
Simi Singer decorated by the US consulate as human rights ambassador (Video)
Simi
Simi Hilarious! Singer shares conversation with mum over J.Cole concert
IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia
IK Ogbonna Actor's wife takes follower to the cleaners over dress style comments