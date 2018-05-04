Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rita Nzelu's marriage to Simeon Okoro reportedly crashes

Rita Nzelu Actress' marriage to Simeon Okoro reportedly crashes, returns bride price

Another female celebrity marriage hits the brick wall following the reported separation between Rita Nzelu and her husband Simeon Okoro.

  • Published:
Rita Nzelu play

Rita Nzelu

(Instagram/RitaNzeluOfficial)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The gist going around is that actress, Rita Nzelu's marriage to Simeon Okoro has crashed after 14 years and she has returned her bride price.

According to Naij.com, the marriage has been facing some crisis for a while now which was as a result of infidelity allegations.

It is also reported that following the agreement by both parties to dissolve the union, Rita Nzelu's family has returned her bride price which is said to be N70. The family of Simeon Okoro has also confirmed receiving the money from Rita's family.

Rita Nzelu with her husband, Simeon Okoro play

Rita Nzelu with her husband, Simeon Okoro

(Instagram/RitaNzeluOfficial)

 

Naij. com also reports that the crisis in the marriage didn't just start with the infidelity allegations but when the actress decided to give acting a try again. It is reported that her husband declined to the actress' decision to go back to Nollywood which started a rift between the couple.

Rita Nzelu out on dinner with husband, Simeon Okoro play

Rita Nzelu out on dinner with husband, Simeon Okoro

(Instagram/RitaNzeluOfficial)

 

With this latest development, Rita Nzelu has joined the league of not only female celebrities but actresses whose marriages have crashed.

ALSO READ: Mercy Johnson is calling out fan who said her marriage won't work

Ireti Osayemi reportedly moves out of matrimonial home

Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home play

Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home

(Pulse)

 

The last time we got to see another actress walk out of her marriage was when the news broke of popular Yoruba Nollywood star, Ireti Osayemi ending her union with producer husband, Bakare Adeoye.

Reports said Osayemi had moved out of their matrimonial home and refused reconciliation efforts being facilitated by friends and family. The couple was married for 10 years and they have two kids together.

Actress Ireti Osayemi's marriage reportedly crashes play

Nollywood actress, Ireti Osayemi

(File)

 

It is not clear why the actress walked out of the marriage but sources said she was not happy in the relationship.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer's baby mama, Sophia Momodu deactivates Instagram page...bullet
2 Assurance 5 celebrities who reacted to Davido's car gift to...bullet
3 Davido Take a look at all the women involved in singer's lifebullet

Related Articles

#ThrowbackThursday 7 greatest classic Nollywood comedy movies of all time
Bob-Manuel Udokwu 5 classic Nollywood movies featuring actor
"Terrible Sin" Who remembers this classic Nollywood movie?
Pulse List 10 forgotten classic Nollywood movies
Pulse List 8 Nigerian Celebrity mums who left fame for motherhood
Olu Jacobs 5 classic movies every fan of legend would remember
#ThrowbackThursday Tribute to "Nneka the Pretty Serpent," an influential Nollywood horror movie
Pulse List 8 Nigerian celebrities who quit showbiz to live ordinary lives
"Diamond Ring" 7 classic Nollywood movies turning 20 in 2018
#ThrowbackThursday 10 things we remember about old Nollywood movie "Unforgiven"

Celebrities

Tiwa Savage poses with the star boy himself, Wizkid
Wizkid Singer spotted with Tiwa Savage in a restaurant (Video)
Timaya looking dapper as usual
Photo Of The Day Picture perfect! Timaya in green, white, green
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko- are they really lovers?
Big Sean Break-up alert! Rapper, girlfriend, Jhene Aiko unfollow each other on Instagram
Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi "I've never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui" - Singer