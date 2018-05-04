news

The gist going around is that actress, Rita Nzelu's marriage to Simeon Okoro has crashed after 14 years and she has returned her bride price.

According to Naij.com, the marriage has been facing some crisis for a while now which was as a result of infidelity allegations.

It is also reported that following the agreement by both parties to dissolve the union, Rita Nzelu's family has returned her bride price which is said to be N70. The family of Simeon Okoro has also confirmed receiving the money from Rita's family.

Naij. com also reports that the crisis in the marriage didn't just start with the infidelity allegations but when the actress decided to give acting a try again. It is reported that her husband declined to the actress' decision to go back to Nollywood which started a rift between the couple.

With this latest development, Rita Nzelu has joined the league of not only female celebrities but actresses whose marriages have crashed.

Ireti Osayemi reportedly moves out of matrimonial home

The last time we got to see another actress walk out of her marriage was when the news broke of popular Yoruba Nollywood star, Ireti Osayemi ending her union with producer husband, Bakare Adeoye .

Reports said Osayemi had moved out of their matrimonial home and refused reconciliation efforts being facilitated by friends and family. The couple was married for 10 years and they have two kids together.

It is not clear why the actress walked out of the marriage but sources said she was not happy in the relationship.