Paul Okoye calls out FG, blasts SARS

Paul Okoye Singer calls out SARS, says 'they are getting out of hand'

Paul accused them of ignoring videos of the atrocities they commit while focusing on irrelevant issues such as drinking and smoking.

Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye

(Instagram/RudeboyPsquare)
Paul Okoye is pissed and is calling out the Federal Government for ignoring the atrocities being committed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on a daily basis.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Friday, June 8, 2018, to drag the police department which has since become notorious for assaulting and extorting Nigerian citizens.

Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye

(Instagram/RudeboyPsquare)

 

He accused them of ignoring videos of the atrocities they commit while focusing on irrelevant issues such as drinking and smoking.

See his post below:

Shit is getting out of hand ewu transmission

A post shared by King Rudy (@rudeboypsquare) on

 

Paul's reaction to SARS is understandable as celebrities have recently become targets and have fallen victim to their harassment on several occasions.

He also not the only celebrity who has called out SARS officials on social media.

As earlier reported, men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS disrupted the birthday of singer, Jaywon.

Jaywon

Jaywon

(Instagram/JaywonJuwonlon)

 

The party which was said to have been held at a house located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos was allegedly interrupted by the police and things took a nose-dive. In the now viral video, men of the special police force are seen causing a scene in the area.

 It is not clear why the special police stormed the house where the party was being held but Pulse reached out to Jaywon's team and couldn't get any comments from them.

 

Looks like we will continue to hear and see more of the high handedness of the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad as they continue to make both celebrities and the ordinary Nigerians uncomfortable.

Jaywon

Jaywon

(Instagram/JaywonJuwonlon)

 

We can all recall that a few days ago Pulse reported the ugly experience singer, Reekado Banks encountered in the hands of these guys

