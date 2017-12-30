Oritsefemi :  Singer's wife replies critic on ex-prostitute allegations

Not only did Nabila prove her worth and class, she managed to slide in a message on slut shaming.
An Instagram user commented on a post shared by the singer, bashing his new wife and branding her a prostitute.
ALSO READ: Artist says he won't starve his wife of sex
However, we never saw Nabila's reaction coming, considering the vile things the Instgagram user said about her.
Not only did she prove her worth and class, she managed to slide in a message on slut shaming.
Read her post below.
ALSO READ: "I did not know it was Banky W's wedding" - Singer
Orisefemi and Nabila tied the knot in a star-studded event on November 25, 2017, in The Ark, Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki, Lagos.
This is happened eight months after their court marriage.