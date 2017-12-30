Oritsefemi :  Singer's wife replies critic on ex-prostitute allegations

news

Following accusations of being a prostitute prior to her marriage to Oritsefemi, Nabila Fash has responded to her critics on social media and it is nothing like we expected.

An Instagram user commented on a post shared by the singer, bashing his new wife and branding her a prostitute.

ALSO READ: Artist says he won't starve his wife of sex

However, we never saw Nabila's reaction coming, considering the vile things the Instgagram user said about her.

Not only did she prove her worth and class, she managed to slide in a message on slut shaming.

Read her post below.

ALSO READ: "I did not know it was Banky W's wedding" - Singer

Orisefemi and Nabila tied the knot in a star-studded event on November 25, 2017, in The Ark, Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki, Lagos.

This is happened eight months after their court marriage.