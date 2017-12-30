Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Oritsefemi :  Singer's wife replies critic on ex-prostitute allegations

Not only did Nabila prove her worth and class, she managed to slide in a message on slut shaming.

Oritsefemi weds Nabila Fash

Oritsefemi weds Nabila Fash

Following accusations of being a prostitute prior to her marriage to Oritsefemi, Nabila Fash has responded to her critics on social media and it is nothing like we expected.

An Instagram user commented on a post shared by the singer, bashing his new wife and branding her a prostitute.

Singer, Oritsefemi and wife, Nabila Fash.

Singer, Oritsefemi and wife, Nabila Fash.

However, we never saw Nabila's reaction coming, considering the vile things the Instgagram user said about her.

Not only did she prove her worth and class, she managed to slide in a message on slut shaming.

Oritsefemi's new bride, Nabila Fash

Oritsefemi's new bride, Nabila Fash

Read her post below.

Oritsefemi's wife reacts to claims that she's an ex-prostitute

Orisefemi and Nabila tied the knot in a star-studded event on November 25, 2017, in The Ark, Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki, Lagos.

This is happened eight months after their court marriage.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse.
