Nelly arrested over alleged rape

Veteran American rapper, Nelly has been arrested for alleged rape.

A press release confirmed by Auburn police revealed that the victim claims to have been raped on the "Hot In Herre" rapper’s tour bus at 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, in Auburn, Washington

Nelly was on tour with country-pop duo Florida Georgia Line, and hours before had performed at the White River Amphitheater.

According to Us Weekly, a female reportedly called 911 to file a sexual assault report by a male on the tour bus.

Local station Q13Fox reports that the bus was parked near a Walmart Supercenter.

The 42-year-old rapper was taken into custody one hour later.

TMZ reports that Nelly was booked on second-degree rape charges on Saturday morning at about 7 a.m.

In a statement released to Us weekly, Nelly’s lawyer said: "Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."

Just before his arrest, the rapper posted a cryptic message on Twitter and Instagram that read: “Anytime you feel like the whole word is against you you need to scratch that s--t its really you against the whole world because the whole world don’t know you exist.”

Stay with us as the story develops.