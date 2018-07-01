Pulse.ng logo
Lolo 1 is not bothered or ashamed of her body

Lolo 1 says says every bit of her body is carefully crafted and she won’t allow people who have no say in her creation make her feel less of her body.

Radio presenter and actress, Lolo 1 is neither bothered by comments on her look nor ashamed of her body.

Lolo 1, one of the characters in Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary series, says every bit of her body is carefully crafted and she won’t allow people who have no say in her creation make her feel less of her body.

In an Instagram post, Lolo wrote: “Laugh in the midst of trials because none is built to last. The expiry date is on every drug purchased. An overcomer does not sit with naysayers. Every bit of us is carefully crafted. Big boobs, big stomach, big arms, big bum, big anything you have was upon you on creation, so don’t let anyone who has no say in your creation make you feel less. #notobodyshaming

Lolo, whose real name is Omotunde Adebowale-David, was attacked by social media commentators over a picture she posted on Instagram on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

The actress’ manager, Godwin Omadibi also told Punch that she’s not bothered because she’s too busy to be distracted.

The truth is that she is not bothered about the comments that trailed the picture. For the people that tried to body-shame her, good luck to them. She just finished shooting her Yoruba movie. And she has also been working on some English movies. There is a lot of work to be done; so, she is not bothered about hateful comments because a lot of people also admired her. She has already shared her thoughts on Instagram and she wouldn’t speak about it again,” Omadibi said.

Ex-BBN housemate, Uriel  threatened body shamers

In January 2018, former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Uriel threatened to deal with those who are busy, body shaming her again on Instagram.

Uriel made this known via her Instagram page after she posted a really sexy leg revealing photo.

"Big fat, Black, cow leg, tree trunk...    I saw the comments        I love it ..if I use this leg to kick o they go end up in Oguta lake with fishing net," she wrote.

