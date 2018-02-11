Lady tattoo's OBO between her boobs

news

Tattoos come and go but this crazy OBO tattoo is bound to leave an impression.

Davido shared a photo of an OBO tattoo resting between an unknown female's boobs. We are willing to bet that she is one happy fan and yes, Davido was very impressed.

Impressed enough to share the photo on snapchat with the simple caption, "Luv."

OBO fans and their tattoos

This is hardly the first time an excited fan has taken it upon themselves to brand their bodies with tattoos that show where their loyalties lie and Davido is one of the few celebrities in this league.

Remember the crazy fan that had Davido's face tatttooed on his chest back in 2015?

The O.B.O singer shared a picture on October 18 of a fan who has massive tattoo of him on his chest. The Davido fan has a tattoo of the pop star's face on his chest including his famous HKN chain.

"SHOUT OUT AWON FANS MI!!! FOR THE LOVE OF DAVIDO! FIND THIS GUY FOR ME" wrote Davido in the caption of the picture.

Fans getting tattoos of Nigerian pop stars has been on the rise since then.

Other celebrities who have their names, faces and more tattooed on fans

Davido is not the only Nigerian star who has been honoured by loyal fans this way.

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Sean Tizzle, Ice Prince are also part of this league of artistes, to name a few.

In June 2015, a fan of pop singer, Sean Tizzle tattooed the artistes name on his wrist. Also, in 2014, a Kenyan fan tattooed Ice Prince's name on her arm. Also, May D's girlfriend has two tattoos of him.

Lady tattoos Wizkid on her back A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

A diehard fan who was so eager to prover her loyalty, had a picture of Wizkid tattooed on her back.

The popular photo of the singer in which he is pictured in a supplicating pose, covers the whole of her back.

On the upper right side of her back, she had the name 'Star boy' tattooed in a heart shape.

Burna Boy has not been left out. The Spaceship Entertainment boss shared a picture on Sunday, February 7, 2016 of a female fan, who inked his name on her arm.

The fan, with the Instagram name Judy Africaa, shared the picture in the early hours of Sunday, February 7, 2016 after which the dancehall star reposted on his official Instagram page.

'Am obsessed with Burma boy #burnaboygram tattooed his name,' she had captioned the picture.

'@judy_africaa1 got my name tatted on her wrist. My real fans are the people I live for. #OAS #1715 #martellVIC" Burna Boy wrote as the caption of the picture.