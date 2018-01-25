I Go Dye thinks Buhari is too old to run for 2019

news

I Go Dye says President Muhammadu Buhari is too old to run for 2019 so he should allow the youths to take over the affairs of the country.

The veteran comedian made this know on Wednesday January 25, 2018 via his Instagram page where he wrote quite a long epistle on why Buhari shouldn't run for elections in 2019. According to I Go Dye, Buhari has been in government since his youth and have enjoyed a lot of privileges from the country.

"A clarion call to all tradition leaders,Ex-presidents,diplomatic communities elder statesmen,professional bodies,entertainers and Nigerian youths to lay their voices to end political recycling, because a future bequeathed to Nigerian youths today, will be the best legacy. Sir,with profound respect to your personality do I write this letter, Sir,with profound respect to your pe rsonality do I write you this letter,

"Please allow me the privilege to politely take you through some of the best moments of your life as a youth. I have questioned my fears when i looked back at our history, as a people and the many opportunities that has been denied the youths of my generation. The youths of today are grieving everyday, because so much has been taken away from them.

"They have been denied the right to good life,quality education,freedom,justice, sustainable means of livelihood and above all, the freedom to leadership. These opportunities were given in the past,remarkably many great Nigerians including your humble self,enjoyed the very best from our great country. How come my generation has been short changed and left in dissolution and uncertainty?

"We all have our different birth dates, yours was in 1942. You joined the Nigerian Army at the age of 19 in 1961.Just three years in military service, Nigerian government sent you and a few others to commonwealth military academy training at Aldershot in England, between 1962- 1963. A testimony of how government cared and protected the youths at that time.At 22 years you were already the platoon commander of the second infantry Battalion. Thereafter, at the age of 25years you were the among the few soldiers that were involved in the counter- coup of 1966, which included your colleagues in service, Abacha 23 years,IBB 25 years and the oldest was Danjuma 28 years and a host of others. At youthful age,

"In 1975, at 33 years ,you were already the Governor of North Eastern States .While in 1976 at 34 years ,you were appointed as the minister of petroleum. Meanwhile, two years later, in 1979,I was born into this world," he wrote.