Gospel robbed of R7000 in South African hotel

Gospel Nigerian producer robbed in S.A

According to GospelOnDeBeatz, he was robbed of 7000 Rand which he kept in the drawer of his hotel room.

Gospel has revealed on social media that he was robbed in his hotel room while in Sandton, South Africa.

The Nigerian music producer revealed this via a video he shared on his Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

He added that the hotel has refused to release surveillance footage which could help with the recovery of the stolen money as well as catch the culprit behind the robbery.

Nigerian music producer, Gospel, robbed in his hotel room in Sandton, S.A

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Thankfully, Gospel chose to not "para" as he so succinctly put it in a bid to shut down the Nigerian stereotype.

However, he is not the only Nigerian celebrity who has been robbed while staying in a hotel.

Artist gets robbed and beaten to a pulp after show

Mr 2Kay on Sunday, October 22, 2017, was robbed and beaten to a pulp after the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

According to a PR consultant, Sakpaide Ogaga,  Mr 2Kay was in the room with a friend and struggled with one of the robbers, as the others punched and hit him with a gun, repeatedly warning that they will shoot if he didn't calm down.

Ogaga also said, one of the robbers led and locked 2Kay’s friend in the bathroom, while the others tied the singer’s arms, legs and mouth and took his valuables including jewelry, clothes, perfumes, phones, and money. They also cut the room’s intercom (phone) to avoid any form of communication as they left the hotel.

Giving his own side of the story, the manager of  Grafton Records which is the record label Mr. 2Kay is signed to, James Silas, expressed his shock over the sad incident.

Mr. 2Kay Releases BTS Video and Photos from New Album Photo Shoot play

Mr. 2Kay relaxing in style.

"I was quite shocked when I got to Mr. 2Kay’s room last night. This was somebody I watched perform some minutes before the incident. Anyway, the hotel authorities and police are already investigating the incident and we hope they’ll apprehend the criminals as soon as possible," he said.

The hotel authorities and police have taken statements for investigation, while Mr. 2Kay is getting medical attention for his wounds.

