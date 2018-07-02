Pulse.ng logo
Dr. Sid's wife says they are expecting a baby

Dr Sid Singer's wife says they are expecting a baby

Dr Sid and his wife, Simi Esiri are expecting a baby.

Dr Sid and wife, Simi Esiri play

Dr Sid and wife, Simi Esiri

(Instagram/SimiEsiri)
The house of the Esiris is presently in a joyous mood as Simi Esiri has announced that they are expecting a baby.

The lawyer and wife to singer, Dr. Sid made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, July 2, 2018, where she posted a video of their daughter who is seen screaming baby. According to her, their daughter Sidney is going to have a sibling by the fall.

"Sidney is going to be a big sister come fall by God’s grace!    Feeling very blessed ( & a little sick)    Thank you, Lord, thank you for your prayers & well wishes! The Esiri household can’t wait for our bundle of joy!         : @IamDrSid," she captioned the video.

 

From all of us at Pulse, congratulations to Dr. Sid and Simi Esiri as they expect the arrival of their baby. Obviously, all is well in the house of the Esiris contrarily to reports of marriage crisis earlier in the year.

Dr Sid, his daughter Sydney and his wife, Simi play

Dr Sid, his daughter Sydney and his wife, Simi

(instagram)

 

Dr. Sid spotted at a wedding with wife, Simi Esiri

I caught one of the bridesmaids at #famil2018

A post shared by Dr SID (@iamdrsid) on

 

Earlier in the year, March to be precise, Dr. Sid and Simi Esiri were both spotted at a wedding together. Dr. Sid took to his Instagram page on Sunday, March 25, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself looking dashing with his wife, Simi who looked gorgeous in her outfit.

Simi and Dr Sid all smiles when they tied the knot in 2014 play

Simi and Dr Sid all smiles when they tied the knot in 2014

(Instagram / Simi Esiri)

The couple was guest at the popular wedding of the daughter of Alhaji Aliko Dangote which took place last weekend. Dr. Sid captioned the photo with a cute caption "I caught one of the bridesmaids at #famil2018".

