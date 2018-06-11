Pulse.ng logo
Controversial statements credited to Chimamanda Adichie

Chimamanda Adichie 3 times' author shook the table

Here are few times Chimamanda Adichie made some comments that really broke the Internet.

A corruption of her name and a reminder of her blunt radical stance on the place of the female gender in the society. play

Chimamanda Adichie is undeniably one of the most talented writers from this part of the world and we are so proud of her.

However, Chimamanda is one writer and social commemtator whose comments always finds a way of shaking tables and getting a lot of people uncomfortable. Even though the feminist doesn't really care about how people react to her views, she still serves them hot for your viewing or listening pleasure.

Even though she has shaken the table a number of times on social issues, these are some of the times she has really gotten a lot of people uncomfortable.

Chimamanda Adichie play

1. The chivalry comments

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah play

This is the latest comments credited to Chimamanda Adichie that shook the Internet. It felt like she came for all the men as a lot of them didn't find it funny. While granting an interview with Trevor Noah on his show, Chimamanda didn't mince words when she said she felt there was a problem when men hold doors for women thinking they are the weaker sex.

"I think just like holding the door shouldn't be gender because we should open the door for everyone. I hold the door for men and women. I think the idea of sort of holding the door for a woman because she is a woman, I have trouble with, I'm quite happy for people to hold the door for me i hope they are not doing for the sort of idea of  chivalry because chivalry is the  idea of women are somehow weak and need protecting but we know that there many women who are stronger than men," she said

2. Hilary Clinton and her wife status

Chimamanda at Amherst College wearing Re. Lagos play

If you think Chimamanda Adichie isn't influential and powerful then maybe you should have a rethink. The author asked the former Presidential candidate about her profile on her social media page, while interviewing her at the PEN World Voices Festival lecture at the Cooper Union in Manhattan, New York on the night of Sunday, April 22, 2018., "In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is ‘Wife.’ And then I think it’s ‘Mom,’ and then it’s ‘Grandmother,’” Adichie said.

“And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband’s Twitter account, and the first word was not ‘husband.'' Bill Clinton’s Twitter bio reads, ‘Founder, Clinton Foundation and 42nd President of the United States,’.

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during the 18th World Knowledge Forum in Seoul play

In response, Clinton was clear that she saw the problem, or at least, a bit of it. “When you put it like that, I’m going to change it,” Clinton said, prompting roars from the crowd. However, she made a case for why she wrote "Wife" in her bio.

3. The uninformed French reporter

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Says We Should All Be Feminists. play

Chimamanda Adichie isn't just a very intelligent author and social commentator but one who wouldn't take nonsense from anyone especially from a foreigner who tries to take jabs at her dearly beloved country.

So during an event organised by the Cultural Office of the French Embassy and held at the Quai D’Orsay, a stone platform on the edge of the Seine river in Paris, back in January, Chimamanda served a journalist for asking an ignorant question about Nigeria.

During the event, she was asked if Nigerians read her books to which she replied in the affirmative. Then the interviewer asked the question we are sure she regretted asking, “Do they have libraries in Nigeria”, the interviewer asked.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie play

“What?”, was the writer’s response. The interviewer returned, “I ask because people in France don’t know about Nigeria. They only know about Boko Haram”. Chimamanda, never one to shy away from setting the record straight, responded, “I think it reflects poorly on France that you asked that question.

