Chika Ike :  Actress celebrates Christmas with a new postcard

Chika Ike Actress celebrates Christmas with a new postcard

Nollywood actress and business woman, Chika Ike is looking both sultry and bossy in new photos posted on her Instagram page.

(Instagram/ChikaIke)
The television personality posted them with the caption "Merry Christmas! Wishing you the best Christmas ever!"

Merry Christmas . Wishing you the best Christmas ever! #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Chika Ike (@chikaike) on

 

It's recalled that on July 2017, the actress announced that she was accepted in the prestigious Harvard university. She posted a photo with a caption that read;

I finally got accepted into Harvard business school for my masters. After trying for 5 years and getting rejected..Yes ! The prestigious Ivy League University… Yippee

 

The beautiful actress still runs her reality TV show called "African diva" which she started in 2015.

We wish her all the best!

Article by Sylvia Chioma

