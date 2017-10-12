The burial ceremony for the late DJ Olu has been held in Lagos.

The event which took place at the Ebony Vault, Ikoyi was attended by close friends and family of the DJ.

Before the interment, there was a service held in honor of the late DJ Olu at the Emmanuel Methodist Church, Banana Island, Lagos. The service which was presided over by Reverend Joe Olaiya of the Emmanuel Methodist Church, Banana Island.

In his sermon, he admonished everyone present to get closer to God and those who haven't repented, to give their lives to Christ.

Present at the service were friends and family members of the late DJ Olu, including his brother and sisters who could not hold back their tears. Also present was the music star, Davido who was visibly emotional, his brother, Adewale Adeleke, B-Red, Special Ed and Davido's manager, Asa.

At the end of the service, a private interment took place at the Ebony Vault at Ikoyi.

A service of songs for the late Olugbemiga Abiodun also known as DJ Olu took place on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

The event which took place at Olaniwun Ajayi Gardens in Banana Island saw friends and family of the late DJ Olu in attendance. It was so emotional and tense that some of the mourners couldn't hold back their tears as they cried profusely.

Rest in Peace DJ Olu.