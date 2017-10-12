Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

DJ Olu :  Burial ceremony held for young promising DJ

DJ Olu Burial ceremony held for young promising DJ

The burial ceremony for the late DJ Olu was held in Lagos with friends and family present to pay their last respect.

  • Published:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The burial ceremony for the late DJ Olu has been held in Lagos.

The event which took place at the Ebony Vault, Ikoyi was attended by close friends and family of the DJ.

Before the interment, there was a service held in honor of the late DJ Olu at the Emmanuel Methodist Church, Banana Island, Lagos. The service which was presided over by Reverend Joe Olaiya of the Emmanuel Methodist Church, Banana Island.

Late DJ Olu's  Internment service play

Late DJ Olu's  Internment service

(Pulse)

In his sermon, he admonished everyone present to get closer to God and those who haven't repented, to give their lives to Christ.

Late DJ Olu's  Internment service play

Late DJ Olu's  Internment service

(Pulse)

ALSO READ: Autopsy indicates that Tagbo died from suffocation

Present at the service were friends and family members of the late DJ Olu, including his brother and sisters who could not hold back their tears. Also present was the music star, Davido who was visibly emotional, his brother, Adewale Adeleke, B-Red, Special Ed and Davido's manager, Asa.

B-Red at the church service play

B-Red at the church service

(Pulse.ng)

 

At the end of the service, a private interment took place at the Ebony Vault at Ikoyi.

A service of songs for the late Olugbemiga Abiodun also known as DJ Olu took place on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

Late DJ Olu's  Internment service play

Late DJ Olu's  Internment service

(Pulse)

 

The event which took place at Olaniwun Ajayi Gardens in Banana Island saw friends and family of the late DJ Olu in attendance. It was so emotional and tense that some of the mourners couldn't hold back their tears as they cried profusely.

Late DJ Olu's  Internment service play

Late DJ Olu's  Internment service

(Pulse)

 

Rest in Peace DJ Olu.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Davido "Lies everywhere," singer denies involvement in Tagbo's death,...bullet
2 Davido Pulse readers think singer shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's deathbullet
3 Davido Police re-invites pop star for more questioning on Tagbo's deathbullet

Related Articles

DJ Olu Family releases press statement over death of Davido's DJ
Davido Singer cancels performance to deal with the loss of his friends
DJ Olu Davido's DJ to be buried on October 12, 2017
Cocaine How Nigerian music and hard drugs enjoy a bittersweet relationship
Davido Family of late Chime, says he wasn't into drugs, alcohol
Davido Police re-invites pop star for more questioning on Tagbo's death
Davido How singer lost 3 friends in one week
DJ Olu Tears flow at young DJ's service of songs
Davido 15 things Lagos police commissioner said about Tagbo, DJ Olu, Chime's death
Davido Pop singer attends DJ Olu's funeral

Celebrities

Chime and Davido
Chime All you need to know about Chime
Davido and Tagbo
Davido 15 things Lagos police commissioner said about Tagbo, DJ Olu, Chime's death
Peter Okoye has launched a solo VEVO channel.
Peter Okoye Singer says this is his best year of his life
Davido at DJ Olu's funeral
Davido Pop singer attends DJ Olu's funeral