Breakfast is served for Mr Eazi and boo!

Mr Eazi and his girlfriend certainly we get some of us jealous with this beautiful photo of them having a swell time.

  • Published:
Mr Eazi with his girlfriend, Temi Otedola play

Mr Eazi with his girlfriend, Temi Otedola

(Instagram/MrEazi)
What is the weirdest or coolest place you've ever had breakfast? We think you can take a cue from this place where Mr. Eazi and his boo, Temi Otedola are being served breakfast.

On our photo of the day, we are blown away by this beautiful place coupled with its serene atmosphere where Mr. Eazi and his fashion blogger girlfriend, Temi Otedola are probably having a vacation.

We love the way these guys have never failed to let the whole world know that they are in love and aren't going to stop flooding our social media timelines with their photos. It is everyone's desire to travel to the most beautiful places in the world and has breakfast while looking at nature at it's finest.

A few months ago, we got to see Mr. Eazi show his love for Temi when she marked her birthday. The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, where he celebrated Temi on her birthday with a beautiful photo of the billionaire heiress and fashion vlogger.

According to Mr. Eazi, he loves her and wished her a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday to my African Queen! My Bestie! I love you so much! Keep Shining," he captioned the photo.

