Banky W shuts down rumours of reality TV show

Banky W Singer denies rumours of N5000 reality show

Banky W wants you to know that the rumoured reality TV show, "Mansions of Madness," is a scam.

Banky W wants you to know that the rumoured reality TV show allegedly being put together by himself and his actress wife, Adesua Etomi, is a scam

The newly-wedded singer shared the information via his Instagram page, refuting the claims that the rumoured show titled, "Mansions of Madness," for which five thousand Naira is being demanded for auditions, is a 419 scam.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are, for many, the poster couple of romance goals. play

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are, for many, the poster couple of romance goals.

(Mayonikks Photography)

 

He shared a photo of the alleged poster with 419 scam scrawled across it in red.

See the post below:

 

Posters of the show, titled “Mansions of Madness” has, according to him, been circulating on Facebook.

According to the poster, auditions are slated to begin on March 20, 2018.

