Banky W shuts down rumours of reality TV show

news

Banky W wants you to know that the rumoured reality TV show allegedly being put together by himself and his actress wife, Adesua Etomi, is a scam

The newly-wedded singer shared the information via his Instagram page, refuting the claims that the rumoured show titled, "Mansions of Madness," for which five thousand Naira is being demanded for auditions, is a 419 scam.

ALSO READ: Banky W, suave, classy and romantic

He shared a photo of the alleged poster with 419 scam scrawled across it in red .

See the post below:

ALSO READ: What the couple have been up to since their wedding

Posters of the show, titled “Mansions of Madness” has, according to him, been circulating on Facebook.

According to the poster, auditions are slated to begin on March 20, 2018.