Kaylah Oniwo, a broadcaster with 96.9 COOL FM, was the mentor hosted by FCMB at the latest Dare2Dream (D2D) Masterclass series.

She spoke about the essence of staying true to one's own personality.

Kaylah is a multi-media personality, and a fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger.

As part of the FCMB challenge and mentorship programme, this Dare2Dream Masterclass series provided youths with the platform to listen and learn from an influential entertainment entrepreneur.

In this series, Kaylah emphasised the essence of pushing oneself beyond limit, saying, “It’s okay to be pushed to your limit, it helps you discover things you didn't know you could do”. She went on to say that it was important for a person to be themselves as everyone else was taken.

Kaylah said: “Invest in yourself, be confident, be accountable to yourself, and in the end, be yourself, because everyone else is taken”.

More Masterclasses, with exclusive secrets to success, are coming up. Watch out for the next one with Steevane. Don’t miss it.

