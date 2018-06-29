Call for entry for creative male and female

Pulse.ng logo
Masters of style!

  • Published:
Heads up fashionistas!

If your fingers have skill and soul, If your eyes know what clothes make people go “Wow!”, If you have talent to create extraordinary outfits, If your dream is glamour, lights, the runway and models wearing your clothes.

Then we are looking for you! We at Kinabuti, Imperial Leather and Canoe are searching for the FINEST DESIGNERS to blow our minds away in the Masters of Style (Designers Category) at the Dare2Dream Season 5 competition. This isyour chance to share your skills and see your talent shine!

Dare2Dream is your platform, to inspire, promote and empower you and other youths to turn your talent into income and influence.

Are you 18 to 30 years old, male or female?

Are you talented, creative, and able to sew and design?

Are you looking for a wider audience to know about your awesomeness?

If this is you, then you belong here! Enrolling is easy too – and free.

  • Head on to www.mastersofstyle.com.ng to register,

  • Upload 2 pictures of designs made by you on your social media platforms (Facebook + IG + Stories)

  • Each post must have the hash tags: #Dare2DreamS5Designer #MastersOfStyleD2DS5 #MastersOfStyleD2D and #Dare2DreamDesigner

  • The panel of judges will select 10 designers for each campus;

  • Each designer must come along with their 2 all-ready-made designs to the Masters of Style Sewing Booth when it comes to your campus for final vetting by judges in order to qualify for the competition.

  • For Terms, Conditions and more details, head on to www.mastersofstyle.com.ng

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook: dare2dreamng @Imperialleatherng @Canoelaundryng.

Dare2Dream Season 5 is proudly sponsored by Imperial Leather and FCMB

TV: Africa Magic, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max

Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM

Web: bellanaija.com, Pulse.ng, 9jacampusstyle

Executive Producer: Kinabuti

Co-producer: Pulse.ng

