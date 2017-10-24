University of Ibadan makes N43.3m from post UTME screening

University of Ibadan's compliance with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board's directive has seen it make N43.3 million from post UTME exercise.

21650 candidates reportedly sat for the test on held between Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22.

Earlier, JAMB had ordered Universities and Polytechnics across the country not to charge more than N2000 for post UTME exercise.

University of Ibadan complied with the directive and asked admission seekers to pay N2000 only for the screening exercise.

According to information on the University website, the screening fee is N2,000 and candidates were advised to pay through the Admission portal in favour of the University of Ibadan.

While UI complied with JAMB instructions, some candidates paid as much as N7,000 to N10,000 in many other institutions.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 6, Pulse reported JAMB's intent to penalise universities and polytechnics that charged more than N2000 for post UTME exercise.

Assuring candidates who paid more than N2000 of the refund of their money, JAMB tweeted that the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu will ensure candidates get their payment balance from institutions that charged more than recommended amount.

Apart from University of Ibadan, UNILAG, UNILORIN, Nassarawa State University and Uyo State University are said to have complied with JAMB directives on post UTME fees.