Home > Communities > Student >

University of Ibadan makes N43.3m from post UTME screening

University Of Ibadan UI makes N43.3m from post UTME screening as 21650 candidates sit for exercise

21650 candidates reportedly sat for the two-day post UTME screening exercise.

  • Published:
University of Ibadan: First University in Nigeria. play

University of Ibadan: First University in Nigeria.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

University of Ibadan's compliance with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board's directive has seen it make N43.3 million from post UTME exercise.

21650 candidates reportedly sat for the test on held between Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22.

Earlier, JAMB had ordered Universities and Polytechnics across the country not to charge more than N2000 for post UTME exercise.

 

University of Ibadan complied with the directive and asked admission seekers to pay N2000 only for the screening exercise.

According to information on the University website, the screening fee is N2,000 and candidates were advised to pay through the Admission portal in favour of the University of Ibadan.

While UI complied with JAMB instructions, some candidates paid as much as N7,000 to N10,000 in many other institutions.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 6, Pulse reported JAMB's intent to penalise universities and polytechnics that charged more than N2000 for post UTME exercise.

ALSO READ: JAMB may deal with Universities for exploiting admission seekers

Assuring candidates who paid more than N2000 of the refund of their money, JAMB tweeted that the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu will ensure candidates get their payment balance from institutions that charged more than recommended amount.

 

Apart from University of Ibadan, UNILAG, UNILORIN, Nassarawa State University and Uyo State University are said to have complied with JAMB directives on post UTME fees.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Aarinola Olaiya Meet 1st OAU distinction student in Surgery in 28 yrsbullet
2 Covenant University 5 acts that could get you kicked out of this schoolbullet
3 Nigerian Law School 1,272 students will not be called to bar because...bullet

Related Articles

University Of Ibadan Direct Entry form for 2017/2018 Session into UI is out
UNILAG University of Lagos announces new POST-UTME screening date
POST-UTME JAMB may deal with institutions for exploiting admission seekers
WAEC Council raises alarm as candidates allegedly drug supervisors and bring guns to exam hall
UNILAG University postpones POST-UTME exams indefinitely
Unilorin University emerges most subscribed varsity for 4 consecutive years
JAMB Board plans deployment of malpractice device for future examination

Student Pulse

Obafemi Awolowo University
Pulse Opinion OAU's 28 yrs of 1st class jinx is more about lecturers' ego than students' brilliance
Umaru Musa Yaradu'a University
Umar Musa Yaradu'a University 'We engage snake hunters, not snake charmers'- Dean of Students Affairs
JAMB Board plans deployment of malpractice device for future examination
Amechi Amuegbunam, the Nigerian student sentenced to four years in prison in the United States.
Amechi Amuegbunam Nigerian student jailed in US for defrauding 17 companies of $3.7m