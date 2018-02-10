UNILAG VC apologises to students over blackout in hostels

news

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos , Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has apologized to UNILAG students over the recent blackout in the institution.

Ogundipe who moved from one hostel to the other appealing to the students said the poor water supply and the blackout in the hostels happened because the government is not responding to the demands of the non-teaching staff who have been on strike since December 2017.

What we have come to do is to apologize to you that you should try as much as possible to bear with us.

We will never want you to live in that type of environment because we have children among you and if we don’t have children we have relatives because we want to train leaders that will lead this country in future.

So I need to let you know that it is just for some time and I am sure by next week government will respond to their demands, so I am here to apologize and to let you know that we are not happy concerning what is going on. Even the union leaders are not happy about it, the VC implored.

Pulse on Thursday, February 8 reported the blackout issue in UNILAG as students complained and blamed the non academic staff of university in UNILAG for the lack of water and power in their hostels.

An anonymous student who spoke to Pulse about the situation said ever since the issue of the NASU strike started, the union has been disrupting school activities by locking up classes, interrupting lectures and tampering with the school power station to leave the halls of residence in darkness.

However, Ogundipe while addressing the students said the non academic staff are only fighting for their rights.

He said, I want you to know that it is a national strike, not a local one and the non-teaching staff that are on strike are only demanding for their rights. And you know when you are demanding for something and the government is not responding, you have to go on the extreme.

I want to say that in all the universities, the non-teaching staff in the University of Lagos have been cooperating but because the Federal Government is not responding to their demands, that is why they had to go to the extreme, and that is why we did not have light for two days.

The Vice Chancellor therefore apologized again to the students urging them to bear with the management till government responds to the demands of the non-teaching staff.