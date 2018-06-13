UI pardons student dismissed for insulting VC on Facebook

news

The management of the University of Ibadan has pardoned a 100l student, Kingsley Anyanwu who was dismissed in 2017 for insulting Vice Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, on Facebook.

During the 2016/2017 session, Anyawu reportedly made a post on the school’s Students’ Union Page on Facebook, but the university management considered the post an insult to the person and office of the Vice-Chancellor.

According to Sahara Reporters, Anyanwu apologized and brought down the Facebook post, but he was still punished for the offence.

ALSO READ: 5 misconceptions about students of this tertiary institution

The university management has however pardoned Anyanwu and asked him to resume next academic session.

A statement signed by the Media Assistant of the Vice Chancellor, Saanu Sunday, states the VC has forgiven the student and wants him to resume his studies.

The statement reads in part:

"A 100 level student of University of Ibadan (UI), Geology Department, during the 2015/16 academic session, Kingsley Chinemerem Anyanwu who embarrassed the university and called the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka various unprintable names on social media and subsequently expelled by the institution has been forgiven and allowed to resume his studies.

“Anyanwu was expelled during the 2016/17 session for gross misconduct after facing Student Disciplinary Committee and found guilty".

“However, following a contrition on the part of the student, the VC graciously forwarded his case to the Council for reconsideration and forgiveness where Anyanwu was told to go and sin no more. He has since been allowed to resume his studies with effect from the beginning of this current 2017/18 academic session.

Speaking on the student's reinstatement, the VC, Olayinka said, his administration was not ready to jeopardize the future of any student by expulsion.