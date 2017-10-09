Home > Communities > Student >

Researcher advocates same school for rich and poor man's kids

Public & Private School Education Education researcher advocates same school for rich and poor man's kid

Osaghale says the establishment of private and public schools have divided Nigeria into two classes of the rich and the poor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Roman Osaghale, Development and Education Researcher play

Roman Osaghale, Development and Education Researcher

(The Platform Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a bid to promote social inclusion in Nigeria, a development and education researcher, Roman Osaghale says rich and poor man's kids should attend the same school.

Speaking on how to fix the education sector on a Channels TV program, Sunrise, Osaghale says the establishment of private and public schools have divided Nigeria into two classes of the rich and the poor.

He therefor called for the promotion of public school education to promote social inclusion in the society, adding that the establishment of private schools which has now become the schools for the rich is a colossal disaster for the economy.

"Public education is what binds the country together. It is what holds and promotes social inclusion. I will give you an example. I have a friend he told me that his biggest problem is that his kids don't have poor friends.

"I went to a public primary and secondary school, there were poor people, there were middle class and there were rich kids. What we have succeeded in doing in this society now is creating a class. Education is meant to promote social inclusion.

"If I put a poor child next to a middle-class child in the school, there is that incentive that the poor child will want to work hard to be like the rich kids.

ALSO READ: This picture confirms the poor state of education in Nassarawa

"But what we have done now is private schools are for the rich and the public schools are for the extremely poor, and it is the colossal disaster for the economy. We are not seeing the disaster coming and we are not planning ahead to address the repercussion of what is going to happen in the next 20 or 30 years. We have killed social inclusions and that is the truth."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 UNILAG Law student rusticated for 4 semesters after dancing with late VC...bullet
2 NOUN 5 things you should know about National Open University of Nigeriabullet
3 No Fund For Scholars Delta government suspends scholarship scheme...bullet

Related Articles

Teachers' Day Here's what Pulse staff say about those who taught them 'how to write'
Another Bad Egg Nigerian student arrested in Australia for drug trafficking
Akinwunmi Ambode Teachers are life builders, catalysts for national development
2017 World Teachers Day Teachers say negative foreign morals toxic to Nigerian culture, education system
Learning With Tears This picture confirms the poor state of education in Nassarawa state
Nasarawa State Polytechnic A student of this institution commits suicide to end persistent carry-over
Pulse Opinion How many more students would die before our institutions get better clinics?

Student Pulse

Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti
Pulse Opinion How many more students would die before our institutions get better clinics?
Governor Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe state
In Damaturu Pupils flee schools over “unusual” injection rumour
Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti
In Ekiti Federal Poly Ado Ekiti shut indefinitely
Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin
University Of Ilorin School holds 33rd convocation Oct 21