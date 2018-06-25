news

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested the rector of Igbajo Polytechnic, Osun Olaolu Olugbenga for allegedly forging his PhD certificate.

The Commission's spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa said Olugbenga had been working with a suspected fake PhD certificate purportedly from the University of Ibadan.

According to Okoduwa, Olugbenga who is a former acting deputy vice-chancellor of Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, during interrogation had maintained that his certificate is genuine.

The embattled rector also claimed to have obtained a PhD in Economics in 2003 at the post-graduate school of the University of Ibadan.

Okoduwa while commenting about the arrest of the polytechnic rector also said Olugbenga's action, if proven violates section 465 of the criminal code and section 25 of the corrupt practices and other related offences act 2000 respectively.