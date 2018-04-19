Home > Communities > Student >

OAU reportedly suspends sex-for-mark professor indefinitely

OAU Sex Scandal University reportedly indicts sex-for-mark professor, suspends him indefinitely

The professor was said have appeared before an investigative panel set up by the University but the lady in question failed to show up.

Professor Richard Akindele, the OAU lecturer who allegedly demanded sex from a female student in exchange for higher marks

The professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who was accused of demanding sex from a female student in exchange for marks has been reportedly suspended indefinitely.

The investigative panel set up by the OAU management is said to have indicted Prof. Richard Akindele and recommended him for immediate suspension.

It was gathered that Akindele appeared before the panel but the female student involved in the matter did not show up.

The victim had deliberately recorded a telephone conversion between her and Akindele and leaked it.

In the audio recording, the professor was heard telling the lady he would have sex with her five times before giving her a pass mark in his course, which the student had failed.

She also called the lecturer's name a few times to which Akindele responded, "don't call my name".

Some of Akindele's colleagues have confirmed that the voice of the man in the tape was the professor's.

A member of the panel said the committee recommended the suspension until its final report is ready.

"The committee recommended the indefinite suspension of the professor pending the time the final report will be ready. The committee established a prima facie case against the professor. But note that this is the interim report of the committee", the panel member was quoted as saying.

The source added, "The committee invited the professor and the female student. We identified the student and invited her, but she did not appear. Only the professor honoured our invitation."

The committee member said that female student in the recording was an MBA regular student, adding that the submission of the panel's final report would be dependent on lady's appearance before it.

