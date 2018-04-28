Home > Communities > Student >

LASU makes school life more interesting with new students ID card

Lagos State University LASU is making school life more interesting with new students ID card

The new International Students Identity Card for LASU students allow them to get discounts on goods and service globally.

Being an undergraduate at Lagos State University is getting much better and interesting as the university management introduced international identity card for its students.

According to the University bulletin, registration for the card will end on Monday, April 30, 2018.

The bulletin also states that the ID card would give LASU students an opportunity to be part of the largest globally recognised, acceptable and verifiable students’ identity.

The ID card, which is endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is a passport LASU students to get reasonable discounts on products and services for students in selected enterprises globally.

The international ID card also affords students the opportunity to pay less for training and courses.

“It is a single card for identity, payment and access to deep discount worldwide and gives the students an opportunity to save money daily both home and abroad.

“It offers a discount on travel, shopping, museum, food, entertainment, transportation, education, among others,” the bulletin reads.

As stated in the bulletin, the International Students Identity Card  ISIC also offered scholarships worth 10,000 dollars yearly in partnership with Global Study Awards British Council IELTS and STUDY PORTAL and students registered under it could benefit.

LASU ends part-time programs, introduces distant learning

Meanwhile, the university management has announced the closure of all its part times programs after graduating most of the students in its external systems.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun during an interactive session at the university premises with journalists said LASU has ended its external systems programs adding that all the buildings used as campuses have been returned to their owners.

