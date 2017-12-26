Home > Communities > Student >

JAMB worried as Kano candidates are not coming out to register

2018 UTME is around the corner but Kano candidates are not coming out to register for the upcoming examinations.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar recently announced reduction of UTME score to 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education

(Nigerianews)
The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Is-haq O. Oloyede has said that he is worried about the poor turnout of candidates at registration centres in Kano.

The Registrar while inspecting some designated Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in the state on Tuesday, December 26, expressed concern over the candidates' attitude towards the UTME registration.

Oloyede said the Board was accused of giving only one month for registration last year and despite announcing the commencement of the registration exercise since December 6, the candidates are still not coming out for registration.

He said, “I want to state categorically that the board will not give any extension after the expiration of February 6, 2018, deadline. So, I am calling on all JAMB candidates, Direct Entry (DE), United Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) and foreign students to come forward and register for the exam, we have started registration on December 6, 2017 and we are closing on February 6, 2018,”

JAMB postpones sale of 2018 application forms play

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

(Premium Times)

 

ALSO READ: How to register for 2018 UTME

However, the Registrar expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with which the Computer Based Test Centres owners are carrying out the registration exercise.

The Registrar who is the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin said, ''I am happy that CBT centres in Kano are duly following our registration guidelines and processes.”

JAMB to deploy malpractice device for 2018 UTME

Meanwhile, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently said the deployment of the CCTV device during JAMB examinations had come to stay to tackle examination malpractice.

 

