2018 UTME is around the corner but Kano candidates are not coming out to register for the upcoming examinations.
The Registrar while inspecting some designated Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in the state on Tuesday, December 26, expressed concern over the candidates' attitude towards the UTME registration.
Oloyede said the Board was accused of giving only one month for registration last year and despite announcing the commencement of the registration exercise since December 6, the candidates are still not coming out for registration.
He said, “I want to state categorically that the board will not give any extension after the expiration of February 6, 2018, deadline. So, I am calling on all JAMB candidates, Direct Entry (DE), United Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) and foreign students to come forward and register for the exam, we have started registration on December 6, 2017 and we are closing on February 6, 2018,”
ALSO READ: How to register for 2018 UTME
However, the Registrar expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with which the Computer Based Test Centres owners are carrying out the registration exercise.
The Registrar who is the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin said, ''I am happy that CBT centres in Kano are duly following our registration guidelines and processes.”
Meanwhile, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently said the deployment of the CCTV device during JAMB examinations had come to stay to tackle examination malpractice.